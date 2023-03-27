City of Antigo and Langlade Co. Police Reports

Crime Stoppers Tip of the Week: If an emergency arises ONE person needs to be in charge. Decide who in-advance & obey them.

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Friday, March 10th

Officers received a report that a male sent 20K to a person he thought worked at the bank.

Saturday, March 11th

Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle near Clermont St. Subject stated they were just relaxing. Officers noted vehicle had extremely tinted windows and subject open carries his firearm, which was in plain view on the dashboard.

Officers investigated a suspicious vehicle near a local business that had its interior lights on but was unoccupied. After some time officers were able to locate the registered owners, inside of said business.

Officers spoke with a local resident who wanted to file a complaint about his neighbor putting snow in his driveway near Kelly St. Officers spoke with all parties and considered the situation resolved.

Officers received a noise complaint near Mayfair St. Upon arriving, officers advised subject and requested he turn down his music, in his car, in his garage.

Officers spoke with a resident who wanted to file a harassment report about an unknown caller scaring her. Officers advised her it is a scam and to block the associated phone number.

Sunday, March 12th

Officers investigated some vehicles near the Co. Fairgrounds doing donuts in the lot. Drivers were warned about potential violations.

Wednesday, March 15th

Officers received a call regarding a traffic complaint near 7th Ave. & Superior St. Caller stated they watched a van go through the crossing at the intersection while the crossing guard was still in the road. Nothing was reported by the crossing guard but officers stated to increase monitoring this area.

Officers issued a citation to a driver near Willard Ave. & Neva Rd. after a traffic stop. Citation is for displaying blue lights on a non police vehicle.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS

Wednesday, March 8th

Officers were notified by probation that a subject who was in jail stated he was going to bring a grenade to the probation office and blow it up.

Monday, March 13th

Officers assisted a citizen when subject stated she is constantly getting spam calls. Officers helped her verify she is on the “do not call list”, showed her how to block numbers and also provided other resources to deal with scammers.

Officers took a report for an accident near S Rollwood Rd. & State Rd 47. Report stated a semi truck pulled out in front of another semi, causing one to jackknife and cause damage.

Wednesday, March 15th

Officers responded to a civil complaint near Cty. Rd. B when a resident stated the neighbor had plowed snow in front of her garage. The subject in question refused to give the officers an ID.

Thursday, March 16th

Officers made a traffic stop near 6th Ave. & Clermont because they were driving with blue headlights. Officers warned driver about that.

Officer took a subject into custody after 911 call. The call coming from S Superior St. notified officers that her ex-husband had lost his temper and broke a light in the rental home.

Sunday, March 19th

Officers responded to a civil complaint near Cty. Rd. S after the Hwy. Dept. reported that a resident was pushing snow into the road. Officers spoke with the subject who stated the Hwy. Dept. continually plow snow into his driveway.