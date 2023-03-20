Community Calendar for 3-13-2023

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry Wednesdays 11am-1pm & Fridays 1-3pm. 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for March will be healthy breakfast cereals. For more information, go to AntigoFoodPantry.com or call (715) 623-1103. For emergency food assistance needs after hours call (715) 627-1818.

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry Mondays 2:30-4:30pm. Wednesdays 4-6pm, 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010. In accordance with federal civil rights laws and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), religious creed, disability, age, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Community Closet Open Mondays 10am-Noon, Wednesdays 4-6pm & Saturdays 9-10am, N9570 Hwy. B, Summit Lake (across from the Summit Lake Post Office) Free Clothing and Jackets (Baby to XXL). Clothing donations are welcome. Everyone is welcome!

Monday Funday 20th 5:30pm. Jack Lake Mountain Bike Trail N8375 Park Rd., Deerbrook. The snowshoe trail is cleared, ski trails are good for a jog or hike and Mountain bike trails are open for fat-biking. Whatever activity you want to do. Plan to meet at Spychalla Lodge after for social. Choose your preferred activity. Come solo or bring a friend. Meet others who enjoy time outside and stay after for social time. Laid back atmosphere, go at your own pace, enjoy the outdoors! All abilities welcome!

Gymnastics March 20th & 27th (every Monday) 5:30-6:30pm. Potawatomi Community Center 5471 Thayek Ethe Dnekmegzek Myew, Crandon. All Ages Welcome. Call the Rec. Center to Register 715-478-6443

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County March 20th – 24th 9-11am. Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Vertified Water Lab – Bacteria/Nitrate Testing March 20th – 22nd 8:30am-4:30pm. Langlade Co. Health Dept. 1125 Langlade Rd., Antigo. The Langlade County Health Department will be doing certified water lab testing for bacteria and nitrate in private wells. You can pick up kits at the Health Services Center building & drop them off within 24 hours of sampling from 8:30am-3pm. Kits cost $20 each.

Bingo March 21st (every Tuesday) 5:30pm. Potawatomi Community Center 5471 Thayek Ethe Dnekmegzek Myew, Crandon. 715-478-6443

Cupcake Decorating Clinic March 21st 1-3pm. UW Ext Office 1225 Langlade Rd., Door #7, Antigo. 5K-2nd Grade. $10 – scholarship available if needed. Contact Abrielle Tiffany 715-627-6271

Northwoods Social & Dance March 21st & 28th (every Tuesday) 6-9pm. Northstar Lanes 400 Prosser Pl., Antigo. Group class starts at 6pm. Plus, after class stick around for open dance!

Northstar has a nice dance floor, so if you have dance shoes please bring them. If you do not have dance shoes, please bring a comfortable pair of clean & dry shoes to change into after you arrive (so you don’t track anything onto the dance floor). Admission is $10 per person (including tax). CASH OR CHECK PREFERRED

Knitting & Crocheting at the Langlade County Senior Center March 22nd 10am-11:30am. Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Immunization Clinic – By Appt Only March 22nd Langlade Co. Health Deot. 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. Contact Sheila Rine 715-627-6251

White Lake Fitness & Fun March 23rd 9-10am. White Lake Community Center 615 School St., White Lake. A facilitator will pick a fitness program accommodating varies levels of ability. No cost to attend.

Cards, Cribbage & Dominos March 23rd 1pm. Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

AVAIL Outreach House March 24th 3-6pm. AVAIL Outreach House 814 6th Ave., Antigo.

Blood Pressure Clinic March 24th 1-2pm. Langlade Co. Senior Center 904 5ht Ave., Antigo. Contact Sheila Rine 715-627-6251

Bumper Bowling League March 25th 9am. North Star Lanes 400 Prosser Pl., Antigo. The Bumper Bowling League for children ages 4-9 begAN on March 11th from 9-10:30am at Northstar Lanes, and continue every Saturday until April 1st. Fee is $20 per Bumper Bowler. 2 games of bowling each week and bowling shoes included. Includes a pizza party on April 1st at 11am. Message North Star Lanes on Facebook or call 715-627-4325 to sign up.

Jigsaw Puzzle Club for Adults March 22nd 10:30am-1pm. Antigo Public Library 617 Clermont St., Antigo. Gather with other puzzle loving adults one Saturday per month for coffee, refreshments and puzzle making. 8 months of the year our meetings will be a loosely structured time for people to come and work on our challenging puzzles or bring their own work on. We will also have a table for puzzle swaps. Four Saturdays each year we will have Jigsaw Puzzle Competitions with prizes for those finishing the most pieces of a puzzle (everyone works on the same one) in the allotted time.

Gardening Workshop March 25th 10am-12pm. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Bldg. 717 Sunset Dr., Antigo. Join Master gardeners Dodie Honzik & Ginny Gregersen to learn more about various topics including gardening techniques to support age. Lunch will be served. Contact Sister Chris Stadbauer 208-760-2612

Phlox Winter Knights Raffle Drawing March 25th 12-3:30pm. Norwood Town Hall W7380 State Hwy 47, Phlox. There will be lunch and drinks from 12-3pm and raffle drawings at 3:30pm.

Tickets are $50, winner need not be present to win. Prizes range from $1500 for 1st place to $100 for 13th-20th places. More Info: https://www.facebook.com/PhloxWinterKnights/

Presentation By S.L. Wilton, Author March 25th 1:30-3:30pm. Antigo Public Library 617 Clermont St., Antigo. S.L. Wilton, author of “Queen of Crows” will be speaking on the ways to get your novel published. He will have available for sale, copies of his book which he will sign. The public is invited and welcome to present questions at the end of his presentation.

40th Annual Antigo Chapter Trout Unlimited Banquet March 25th 5pm. Northstar Lanes 400 Prosser Pl., Antigo. Doors open at 5pm, dinner will be served at 7pm. There will also be raffles, door prizes, and silent and live auctions. Contact Scott Henricks at 715-623-3867 for ticket information.

Basic Welding March 27th – April 13th 3:30pm-5:30pm. Northcentral Technical College 312 Forrest Ave., Antigo. $75 – Course will be taught in an open lab environment, where participants will learn alongside post-secondary students. Explore important operator fundamentals for both Gas Metal Arc and Shielded Metal Arc welding processes in a safe and controlled environment. [email protected] 7156237601 EXT.0

100 Yrs of Graduation Celebration March 27th 10:30am-9pm. White Lake HS 405 Bissell St., White Lake. They will have tours, concessions, displays, yearbooks, and will host a roundtable discussion for people to share their memories of the White Lake School District. There is so much history here and there will be something of interest to just about anyone. After there will be the ceremony for the graduating class of 2023. This event is open to anyone; it is not specific to graduates or even just former staff members.

Blood Drive March 31st 9am-2pm. Fleet Farm 2511 Neva Rd., Antigo. To schedule your donation call 800-280-4102

*Meetings*

Board of Adjustment March 20th 9am. 837 Clermont St., Antigo.

Public Works Committee Reg Session March 22nd 5:30pm. City Hall 700 Edison St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) Wednesdays & Sundays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

AA Meetings Tuesdays at 7pm at the Elcho UCC church N11291 Dorr St, Elcho.

Alanon/Nornon Group Mondays 1:30pm. Antigo Community Church School, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. For more information including other meeting times and locations call (866) 362-4427.

Narcotics Anonymous Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays & Saturdays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Ave., Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous Mondays 7-8pm. SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Kids Clubs at Antigo Community Church March 15th 6:30-7:30pm. Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 and CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories, and small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday in the Quest Center! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

REALIFE Student Ministry March 19th 6:30-8pm. Antigo Community Church Quest Center, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. Realife is our junior and senior high school student ministry. Our goal is to make youth nights a safe and fun environment where students are able to encounter a relationship with Christ as well as build relationships with adult leaders who have a passion to see students’ lives changed by the Gospel! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

Alzheimer’s Association Virtual Support Groups Coffee for Family Caregivers, 2nd Monday of the month 5:30pm-6:30pm. For Persons Living with Mild Cognitive Impairment, 2nd Wednesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Frontotemploral Degeneration 3rd Wednesday of the month 6-7:30pm. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Dementia in the early stages 4th Tuesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with dementia living at a facility Every other Friday 10-11:30am. Phone In Caregiver Support Group the last Tuesday of every month 10-11:30am. To register for any of the support groups contact the 24/7 helpline 800-272-3900.

Alzheimer’s and Dementia Caregiver Support Group March 13th 5-6pm. Rosalia Gardens / Aspirus Adult Day Center 519 Flight Rd., Antigo. Please enter through door 3. Alzheimer’s Association Support groups, conducted by trained facilitators, are a safe place for family and friends who are caring for someone who has Alzheimer’s or another dementia. This group meets on the 2nd Monday of Each Month.

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to [email protected]