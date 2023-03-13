Community Calendar for 3-13-2023

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry Wednesdays 11am-1pm & Fridays 1-3pm. 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for March will be healthy breakfast cereals. For more information, go to AntigoFoodPantry.com or call (715) 623-1103. For emergency food assistance needs after hours call (715) 627-1818.

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry Mondays 2:30-4:30pm. Wednesdays 4-6pm, 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010. In accordance with federal civil rights laws and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), religious creed, disability, age, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Community Closet Open Mondays 10am-Noon, Wednesdays 4-6pm & Saturdays 9-10am, N9570 Hwy. B, Summit Lake (across from the Summit Lake Post Office) Free Clothing and Jackets (Baby to XXL). Clothing donations are welcome. Everyone is welcome!

Blood Pressure Clinic March 13th 11-11:30am. St. Mary’s Catholic Church Pickerel. Contact Sheila Rine 715-627-6251

Monday Funday 13th 5:30pm. Jack Lake Mountain Bike Trail N8375 Park Rd., Deerbrook. The snowshoe trail is cleared, ski trails are good for a jog or hike and Mountain bike trails are open for fat-biking. Whatever activity you want to do. Plan to meet at Spychalla Lodge after for social. Choose your preferred activity. Come solo or bring a friend. Meet others who enjoy time outside and stay after for social time. Laid back atmosphere, go at your own pace, enjoy the outdoors! All abilities welcome!

Gymnastics March 13th & 20th(every Monday) 5:30-6:30pm. Potawatomi Community Center 5471 Thayek Ethe Dnekmegzek Myew, Crandon. All Ages Welcome. Call the Rec. Center to Register 715-478-6443

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County March 13th – 17th 9-11am. Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Bingo March 14th (every Tuesday) 5:30pm. Potawatomi Community Center 5471 Thayek Ethe Dnekmegzek Myew, Crandon. 715-478-6443

Food Safety & Sanitation Recertification March 14th 8:30am-12:30pm. Northcentral Tech College 312 Forrest Ave., Antigo. COST: $99. This class offers an exam-only option for students who feel they can successfully complete the CPFM exam without instruction. Note: Due to frequent changes in food safety regulations that are included on the exam, it is strongly recommended that students take the certification course to ensure successful completion of the exam and license renewal. 7156237601 EXT.0

Mike Igl- Umpire Clinic March 14th 6-8pm. Antigo HS (Gym) 1900 10th Ave., Antigo. “Make the Call – Become an Umpire” HS students & Adults encouraged to attend.

Northwoods Social & Dance March 14th & 21st (every Tuesday) 6-9pm. North star Lanes 400 Prosser Place, Antigo. Group class starts at 6pm. Plus, after class stick around for open dance!

North star has a nice dance floor, so if you have dance shoes please bring them. If you do not have dance shoes, please bring a comfortable pair of clean & dry shoes to change into after you arrive (so you don’t track anything onto the dance floor). Admission is $10 per person (including tax). CASH OR CHECK PREFERRED

Knitting & Crocheting at the Langlade County Senior Center March 15th 10am-11:30am. Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Car Seat Fitting Station March 15th 4-6pm. Fire Dept 700 Edison St., Antigo.

White Lake Fitness & Fun March 16th 9-10am. White Lake Community Center 615 School St., White Lake. A facilitator will pick a fitness program accommodating varies levels of ability. No cost to attend.

Cards, Cribbage & Dominos March 16th 1pm. Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Lunch Brunch March 16th 11:30am. China Buffet 404 WI-64, Antigo. Meet and make new friends over tasty lunch.

Ladies Night – Foundations of Investing March 16th 6:30pm. Chocadoodledoo 816 5th Ave., Antigo. Edward D. Jones & Co., L.P. will be hosting a presentation on investing. Learn about the influence of inflation on your long-term goals, the impact of asset allocation, the importance of developing a strategy. Emily from Chocaldoodledoo will be doing a class on pairing chocolates with other foods/drinks. There will be appetizers there for munching. Please RSVP by calling 715-623-7584.

AVAIL Outreach House March 17th 3-6pm. AVAIL Outreach House 814 6th Ave., Antigo.

Bumper Bowling League March 18th 9am. North Star Lanes 400 Prosser Pl., Antigo. The Bumper Bowling League for children ages 4-9 begAN on March 11th from 9-10:30am at Northstar Lanes, and continue every Saturday until April 1st. Fee is $20 per Bumper Bowler. 2 games of bowling each week and bowling shoes included. Includes a pizza party on April 1st at 11am. Message North Star Lanes on Facebook or call 715-627-4325 to sign up.

Babysitting Certification March 18th 8am-3:30pm. Northcentral Tech College 312 Forrest Ave., Antigo. COST: $69 This American Red Cross Babysitting Certification course will prepare youth to be safe, effective, and responsible babysitters. The training is designed to provide universal skills in areas that every babysitter should know, including basic care for infants and children, basic First Aid, child behavior and appropriate activities, emergency protocols, and more. Participants are encourage to bring a lunch with them. 7156237601 EXT.0

Longshots Pearson Smokehouse March 18th 8pm. Longshots Pearson Smokehouse N9881 State Hwy. 55, Pearson. Come out and see the new Longshots Tavern opening as Longshots Pearson Smokehouse and have a birthday drink Saturday, March 18th! Live music by The Dukes starts at 8 pm. Hotel availability at Trailside Inn and Mole Lake Casino.

Benefit for Justin Markgraf March 19th 2pm. Not Bob’s N2496 US Hwy 45., Antigo. There will be a benefit for teacher Justin Markgraf, who has suffered from many heart issues and is currently off work without pay. There will be a meat raffle and basket raffles, as well as mugs, water bottles, and more for sale. Contact Brenda at 715-610-8408 or Kim at 715-610-5831 for more information.

Basic Welding March 27th – April 13th 3:30pm-5:30pm. Northcentral Technical College 312 Forrest Ave., Antigo. $75 – Course will be taught in an open lab environment, where participants will learn alongside post-secondary students. Explore important operator fundamentals for both Gas Metal Arc and Shielded Metal Arc welding processes in a safe and controlled environment. [email protected] 7156237601 EXT.0

*Meetings*

Parks, Cemetery & Recreation Commission- Reg. Session March 13th 5:30pm. City Hall 700 Edison St., Antigo

Finance, Personnel, & Legislative Committee- Reg. Session March 15th 6pm. City Hall 700 Edison St., Antigo

Board of Adjustment March 20th 9am. 837 Clermont St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) Wednesdays & Sundays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

AA Meetings Tuesdays at 7pm at the Elcho UCC church N11291 Dorr St, Elcho.

Alanon/Nornon Group Mondays 1:30pm. Antigo Community Church School, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. For more information including other meeting times and locations call (866) 362-4427.

Narcotics Anonymous Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays & Saturdays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Ave., Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous Mondays 7-8pm. SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Kids Clubs at Antigo Community Church March 15th 6:30-7:30pm. Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 and CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories, and small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday in the Quest Center! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

REALIFE Student Ministry March 19th 6:30-8pm. Antigo Community Church Quest Center, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. Realife is our junior and senior high school student ministry. Our goal is to make youth nights a safe and fun environment where students are able to encounter a relationship with Christ as well as build relationships with adult leaders who have a passion to see students’ lives changed by the Gospel! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

Alzheimer’s Association Virtual Support Groups Coffee for Family Caregivers, 2nd Monday of the month 5:30pm-6:30pm. For Persons Living with Mild Cognitive Impairment, 2nd Wednesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Frontotemploral Degeneration 3rd Wednesday of the month 6-7:30pm. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Dementia in the early stages 4th Tuesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with dementia living at a facility Every other Friday 10-11:30am. Phone In Caregiver Support Group the last Tuesday of every month 10-11:30am. To register for any of the support groups contact the 24/7 helpline 800-272-3900.

Alzheimer’s and Dementia Caregiver Support Group March 13th 5-6pm. Rosalia Gardens / Aspirus Adult Day Center 519 Flight Rd., Antigo. Please enter through door 3. Alzheimer’s Association Support groups, conducted by trained facilitators, are a safe place for family and friends who are caring for someone who has Alzheimer’s or another dementia. This group meets on the 2nd Monday of Each Month.

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to [email protected]