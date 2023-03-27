Community Calendar for 3-27-2023

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry Wednesdays 11am-1pm & Fridays 1-3pm. 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for March will be healthy breakfast cereals. For more information, go to AntigoFoodPantry.com or call (715) 623-1103. For emergency food assistance needs after hours call (715) 627-1818.

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry Mondays 2:30-4:30pm. Wednesdays 4-6pm, 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010. In accordance with federal civil rights laws and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), religious creed, disability, age, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Community Closet Open Mondays 10am-Noon, Wednesdays 4-6pm & Saturdays 9-10am, N9570 Hwy. B, Summit Lake (across from the Summit Lake Post Office) Free Clothing and Jackets (Baby to XXL). Clothing donations are welcome. Everyone is welcome!

Gymnastics March 27th & April 3rd (every Monday) 5:30-6:30pm. Potawatomi Community Center 5471 Thayek Ethe Dnekmegzek Myew, Crandon. All Ages Welcome. Call the Rec. Center to Register 715-478-6443

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County March 27th – 31st 9-11am. Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Verified Water Lab – Bacteria/Nitrate Testing March 28th & 29th 8:30am-3pm. Langlade Co. Health Dept. 1125 Langlade Rd., Antigo. The Langlade County Health Department will be doing certified water lab testing for bacteria and nitrate in private wells. You can pick up kits at the Health Services Center building & drop them off within 24 hours of sampling from 8:30am-3pm. Kits cost $20 each.

Stockbox Pickup 1-3pm, Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo. Stocking your pantry with choices. If you, or someone you know 60+, would be interested in picking up a box they can register by calling: Antigo Public Library 715-623-3724 Langlade County Clerk Office 715-627-6200, ADRC of Central Wisconsin 888-486-9545

Bingo March 28th (every Tuesday) 5:30pm. Potawatomi Community Center 5471 Thayek Ethe Dnekmegzek Myew, Crandon. 715-478-6443

Game Night Out March 28th (every Tuesday thru April 25th) 6-8:30pm. Northstar Lanes 400 Prosser Pl., Antigo. Like Board Games? Here is your chance to have an Adult Game Night Out! Northstar Lanes will have an area for people to stop by and play board games or bring your own! No charge to stop out and play.

Northwoods Social & Dance March 28th (every Tuesday) 6-9pm. Northstar Lanes 400 Prosser Pl., Antigo. Group class starts at 6pm. Plus, after class stick around for open dance!

Northstar has a nice dance floor, so if you have dance shoes please bring them. If you do not have dance shoes, please bring a comfortable pair of clean & dry shoes to change into after you arrive (so you don’t track anything onto the dance floor). Admission is $10 per person (including tax). CASH OR CHECK PREFERRED

Knitting & Crocheting at the Langlade County Senior Center March 29th 10am-11:30am. Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

White Lake Fitness & Fun March 30th 9-10am. White Lake Community Center 615 School St., White Lake. A facilitator will pick a fitness program accommodating varies levels of ability. No cost to attend.

Cards, Cribbage & Dominos March 30th 1pm. Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

AVAIL Outreach House March 29th 10am-12pm. AVAIL Outreach House 814 6th Ave., Antigo.

Managing Caregiver Stress March 30th 10am. ADRC Office 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. Registration required. 715-627-6232

Community Food with Friends @ Calvary March 30th 4:30pm. Calvary Lutheran Church 310 S. Superior St., Antigo. Free Soup Supper for the Community.

Basic Welding March 27th – April 13th 3:30pm-5:30pm. Northcentral Technical College 312 Forrest Ave., Antigo. $75 – Course will be taught in an open lab environment, where participants will learn alongside post-secondary students. Explore important operator fundamentals for both Gas Metal Arc and Shielded Metal Arc welding processes in a safe and controlled environment. [email protected] 7156237601 EXT.0

100 Yrs of Graduation Celebration March 27th 10:30am-9pm. White Lake HS 405 Bissell St., White Lake. They will have tours, concessions, displays, yearbooks, and will host a roundtable discussion for people to share their memories of the White Lake School District. There is so much history here and there will be something of interest to just about anyone. After there will be the ceremony for the graduating class of 2023. This event is open to anyone; it is not specific to graduates or even just former staff members.

Blood Drive March 31st 9am-2pm. Fleet Farm 2511 Neva Rd., Antigo. To schedule your donation call 800-280-4102

Antigo Ice Arena Gun Show March 31st 3-8pm. April 1st (9am-5pm) & 2nd (9am-3pm) Langlade Co. Fairgrounds 1633 Neva Rd., Antigo. $7 General Admission – 14 & under FREE. This Antigo gun show is held at Antigo Ice Arena and hosted by Bob and Rocco’s Gun Shows. All federal and local firearm laws and ordinances must be obeyed.

Instapot Stocks & Soups March 31st 6-8:30pm. NTC Antigo Campus 312 Forrest Ave., Antigo. We will make quick stocks in the instapot and use those stocks to make some tasty soups. Soups planned include chicken soup, asparagus cream and French onion. $50 715-623-7601 EXT 0

AHS Presents Mary Poppins March 31st & April 1st 7-10pm. Volm Theater 1900 Tenth Ave., Antigo.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) Wednesdays & Sundays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

AA Meetings Tuesdays at 7pm at the Elcho UCC church N11291 Dorr St, Elcho.

Alanon/Nornon Group Mondays 1:30pm. Antigo Community Church School, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. For more information including other meeting times and locations call (866) 362-4427.

Narcotics Anonymous Tuesdays, Fridays & Saturdays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Ave., Antigo.

Life Recovery Group & Christian Recovery Meetings Wednesdays 8:30am. Church of the Nazarine 230 Elm St., Antigo. This group is for anyone struggling with addiction, anxiety, food, depression, relationships, etc. There will also be Christian Recovery meetings at the same place and time.

Broken Arrow Christian Recovery Meeting Thursdays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous Mondays 7-8pm. SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Kids Clubs at Antigo Community Church Wednesdays 6:30-7:30pm. Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 and CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories, and small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday in the Quest Center! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

REALIFE Student Ministry Sundays 6:30-8pm. Antigo Community Church Quest Center, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. Realife is our junior and senior high school student ministry. Our goal is to make youth nights a safe and fun environment where students are able to encounter a relationship with Christ as well as build relationships with adult leaders who have a passion to see students’ lives changed by the Gospel! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

Alzheimer’s Association Virtual Support Groups Coffee for Family Caregivers, 2nd Monday of the month 5:30pm-6:30pm. For Persons Living with Mild Cognitive Impairment, 2nd Wednesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Frontotemploral Degeneration 3rd Wednesday of the month 6-7:30pm. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Dementia in the early stages 4th Tuesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with dementia living at a facility Every other Friday 10-11:30am. Phone In Caregiver Support Group the last Tuesday of every month 10-11:30am. To register for any of the support groups contact the 24/7 helpline 800-272-3900.

Alzheimer’s and Dementia Caregiver Support Group April 10th 5-6pm (2nd Monday of Each Month) Rosalia Gardens / Aspirus Adult Day Center 519 Flight Rd., Antigo. Please enter through door #3. Alzheimer’s Association Support groups, conducted by trained facilitators, are a safe place for family and friends who are caring for someone who has Alzheimer’s or another dementia.

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to [email protected]