Community Calendar for 3-6-2023

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry Wednesdays 11am-1pm & Fridays 1-3pm. 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for March will be healthy breakfast cereals. For more information, go to AntigoFoodPantry.com or call (715) 623-1103. For emergency food assistance needs after hours call (715) 627-1818.

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry Mondays 2:30-4:30pm. Wednesdays 4-6pm, 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010. In accordance with federal civil rights laws and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), religious creed, disability, age, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Community Closet Open Mondays 10am-Noon, Wednesdays 4-6pm & Saturdays 9-10am, N9570 Hwy. B, Summit Lake (across from the Summit Lake Post Office) Free Clothing and Jackets (Baby to XXL). Clothing donations are welcome. Everyone is welcome!

Blood Drive March 6th 11:30am-5pm. Langlade Co. Fairgrounds 1633 Neva Rd., Antigo. The Blood Center of Northcentral Wisconsin will be holding a blood drive at the Langlade County Fairground every first Monday of the month from January through June. Open to the public. New donors always welcome. Appointments encouraged but not required. 715-842-0761

Monday Funday March 6th & 13th 5:30pm. Jack Lake Mountain Bike Trail N8375 Park Rd., Deerbrook. The snowshoe trail is cleared, ski trails are good for a jog or hike and Mountain bike trails are open for fat-biking. Whatever activity you want to do. Plan to meet at Spychalla Lodge after for social. Choose your preferred activity. Come solo or bring a friend. Meet others who enjoy time outside and stay after for social time. Laid back atmosphere, go at your own pace, enjoy the outdoors! All abilities welcome!

Gymnastics March 6th & 13th (every Monday) 5:30-6:30pm. Potawatomi Community Center 5471 Thayek Ethe Dnekmegzek Myew, Crandon. All Ages Welcome. Call the Rec. Center to Register 715-478-6443

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County March 6th – 10th 9-11am. Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Bingo March 7th (every Tuesday) 5:30pm. Potawatomi Community Center 5471 Thayek Ethe Dnekmegzek Myew, Crandon. 715-478-6443

Northwoods Social & Dance March 7th & 14th (every Tuesday) 6-9pm. North star Lanes 400 Prosser Place, Antigo. Group class starts at 6pm. Plus, after class stick around for open dance!

North star has a nice dance floor, so if you have dance shoes please bring them. If you do not have dance shoes, please bring a comfortable pair of clean & dry shoes to change into after you arrive (so you don’t track anything onto the dance floor). Admission is $10 per person (including tax). CASH OR CHECK PREFERRED

Knitting & Crocheting at the Langlade County Senior Center March 8th 10am-11:30am. Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

White Lake Fitness & Fun March 9th 9-10am. White Lake Community Center 615 School St., White Lake. A facilitator will pick a fitness program accommodating varies levels of ability. No cost to attend.

Cards, Cribbage & Dominos March 9th 1pm. Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

AVAIL Outreach House March 10th & 17th 3-6pm. AVAIL Outreach House 814 6th Ave., Antigo.

The Peace Lutheran Mustang 3 on 3 Tournament March 10th & 11th. Peace Lutheran School Gym 300 Lincoln St., Antigo. $50 registration fee.

Bumper Bowling League March 11th 9am. North Star Lanes 400 Prosser Pl., Antigo. The Bumper Bowling League for children ages 4-9 will be begin on March 11th from 9-10:30am at Northstar Lanes, and continue every Saturday until April 1st. Fee is $20 per Bumper Bowler. 2 games of bowling each week and bowling shoes included. Includes a pizza party on April 1st at 11am. Message North Star Lanes on Facebook or call 715-627-4325 to sign up.

Mother Son Fun Day March 11th 9am-12pm. Antigo Community Church 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. Moms and sons are invited to come have some fun starting with a selfie scavenger hunt at 9am! Then come back to the Quest Center gym for some competitions! The winning family will receive a prize!! Pizza and drinks will be served for lunch!

32nd Annual Pickerel-Pearson St. Patrick’s Day Parade March 11th 12-2pm. Country Inn Bar & Grill N9195 State Rd. 55, Pickerel. The parade will run from the Tombstone Pickerel Sno-Club Clubhouse on Country Road DD to Saint Mary’s Church on Highway 55. Outside: Parade Day Food at Country Inn Bar & Grill: Hot dogs, Chili Dogs, Burgers, FOOT LONG DOGS and More! Country Inn Restaurant will be open 7 am to 2 pm for a great breakfast before the parade! Music, Face Painting, and more! After the parade, stick around for the St. Patrick’s Bands and Activities at many of the local businesses- including live music @ Northwoods Inn.

Basic Welding March 27th – April 13th 3:30pm-5:30pm. Northcentral Technical College 312 Forrest Ave., Antigo. $75 – Course will be taught in an open lab environment, where participants will learn alongside post-secondary students. Explore important operator fundamentals for both Gas Metal Arc and Shielded Metal Arc welding processes in a safe and controlled environment. [email protected] 7156237601 EXT.0

*Meetings*

Langlade Co. Snowmobile Council March 6th 5:30pm. Langlade Co. Forestry Parks & Rec. Dept. 1633 Neva Rd., Antigo.

Economic Devlp. Commission March 6th 6pm. City Hall 700 Edison St., Antigo

City Plan Commission March 7th 6pm. City Hall 700 Edison St., Antigo

Common Council – Reg. Session March 8th 6pm. City Hall 700 Edison St., Antigo

Wild Ones -Northwoods Gateway Chapter Monthly Meeting March 9th 10am. Antigo Public Library 617 Clermont, Antigo. Open to the public.

Finance, Personnel, & Legislative Committee- Reg. Session March 13th 5:30pm. City Hall 700 Edison St., Antigo

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) Wednesdays & Sundays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

AA Meetings Tuesdays at 7pm at the Elcho UCC church N11291 Dorr St, Elcho.

Alanon/Nornon Group Mondays 1:30pm. Antigo Community Church School, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. For more information including other meeting times and locations call (866) 362-4427.

Narcotics Anonymous Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays & Saturdays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Ave., Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous Mondays 7-8pm. SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Kids Clubs at Antigo Community Church March 8th 6:30-7:30pm. Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 and CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories, and small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday in the Quest Center! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

REALIFE Student Ministry March 12th 6:30-8pm. Antigo Community Church Quest Center, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. Realife is our junior and senior high school student ministry. Our goal is to make youth nights a safe and fun environment where students are able to encounter a relationship with Christ as well as build relationships with adult leaders who have a passion to see students’ lives changed by the Gospel! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

Alzheimer’s Association Virtual Support Groups Coffee for Family Caregivers, 2nd Monday of the month 5:30pm-6:30pm. For Persons Living with Mild Cognitive Impairment, 2nd Wednesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Frontotemploral Degeneration 3rd Wednesday of the month 6-7:30pm. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Dementia in the early stages 4th Tuesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with dementia living at a facility Every other Friday 10-11:30am. Phone In Caregiver Support Group the last Tuesday of every month 10-11:30am. To register for any of the support groups contact the 24/7 helpline 800-272-3900.

Alzheimer’s and Dementia Caregiver Support Group March 13th 5-6pm. Rosalia Gardens / Aspirus Adult Day Center 519 Flight Rd., Antigo. Please enter through door 3. Alzheimer’s Association Support groups, conducted by trained facilitators, are a safe place for family and friends who are caring for someone who has Alzheimer’s or another dementia. This group meets on the 2nd Monday of Each Month.

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to [email protected]