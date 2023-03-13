Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

Obits
ObitsDeath Notices March 13th 2023

Death Notices March 13th 2023

By Natasha Winkler
March 13, 2023
0
0

LeRoy S. Swanson Jr., of Wausau, passed awat 2/23/23 at the age of 65. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Frank P. Wierzba Jr., of Wittenberg, passed away 2/27/23 at the age of 41. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

Madonna J. Szews, of Hatley, passed away 2/28/23 at the age of 61. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

Mary A. Wojcik, of Bevent, passed away 2/28/23 at the age of 93. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

Xander David Henry Jones, of Weston, passed away 2/28/23 at the age of 2. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

Peter Sarris, of Deerbrook, passed away 3/2/23 at the age of 97. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Marcella E. Kluck, of Stevens Point, passed away 3/3/23 at the age of 90. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

Tagsdeath notices
Previous Article

How to Use Diet to Combat Age-Related ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.