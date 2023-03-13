Death Notices March 13th 2023
LeRoy S. Swanson Jr., of Wausau, passed awat 2/23/23 at the age of 65. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com
Frank P. Wierzba Jr., of Wittenberg, passed away 2/27/23 at the age of 41. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com
Madonna J. Szews, of Hatley, passed away 2/28/23 at the age of 61. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com
Mary A. Wojcik, of Bevent, passed away 2/28/23 at the age of 93. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com
Xander David Henry Jones, of Weston, passed away 2/28/23 at the age of 2. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com
Peter Sarris, of Deerbrook, passed away 3/2/23 at the age of 97. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com
Marcella E. Kluck, of Stevens Point, passed away 3/3/23 at the age of 90. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com