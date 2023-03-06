HELP BUILD THE RETREAT CABIN FOR WISCONSIN VETERANS

COUNTRY HAVEN FARM Capital Campaign Reaches 20% of its goal

WOUNDED WARRIORS UNITED OF WISCONSIN – VICKIE REETZ AND OTTO REETZ

Wounded Warriors United of Wisconsin is located in the beautiful north woods of Wisconsin. We have established an ultra-quiet retreat for Wisconsin Veterans and their families to use; always free of charge.

This retreat is located in Gleason, WI at W14743 1st Ave. Seven acres of quiet & peaceful surroundings where vets can come and stay to decompress and get away from their daily struggles, challenges or to relax with their families, or other veterans. Never will a vet or family be charged to stay at the cabin.

After receiving generous donations from the parishioners at Incarnation Lutheran Church of Green Bay, Jockey, Bob Uecker and the Sonnentag Family Foundation, we are at 20% of our goal!

If just 2000 donations of $50 came in we could break ground on a peaceful retreat that veterans and their families can enjoy 52 weeks a year!

Country Haven Farm features a comical and friendly group of animals that people enjoy interacting with.

4 Scottish Highland Cows, Pygmy and Fainting goats, Mini Donkeys and Mangalitsa pigs. All have names and love the attention. Families that stayed here, or spent a day here never want to leave. Currently we are using an RV but need to get construction underway for a 988 square foot ranch home.

Our goal is to get building this coming spring. We need help getting the word out to everyone in Wisconsin for help. Our goal is $150,000 – we can also accept donations for building materials, labor fixtures, professional labor etc. Otto Reetz, our WWU of WI president, can be contacted at 920.470.1845 for details on material and labor donations. A permanent sponsorship recognition plan is in place for all sponsors and donors of $50 and up.

Make a difference in the lives of Wisconsin Veterans today. We are always happy to show tours to potential donors, media, and of course veterans and service groups. We are happy to come and speak at local meetings or by appointment to talk further about our programs.

www.wwuwi.org Email: [email protected] Phone: 920.470.1845 or 920.203.8692

Facebook: Wounded Warriors United Wisconsin

https://www.bestprosintown.com/wi/gleason/wounded-warriors-united-of-wisconsin-/





