Local High School Varsity Sports
April 1st
11am Antigo Softball vs Multiple @ Woodside Sports Complex
April 3rd
4:30pm Antigo Baseball vs Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln @ Kretz Field
4:30pm White Lake Baseball vs Northland Pines @ White Lake HS
4:30pm Elcho Softball @ Wausaukee HS
April 4th
4pm Witt-Birn Girls Track & Field vs Multiple @ Wausau West HS
4:30pm Antigo Baseball vs Wausau West @ Kretz Field
4:30pm Antigo Boys Tennis @ Pacelli HS
5pm Antigo Softball vs Rhinelander @ Pioneer Park
April 6th
4pm Witt-Birn Boys Track & Field vs Multiple @ Wausau West HS
4pm Antigo Boys Track & Field vs Multiple @ Northland Pines HS
4pm Antigo Girls Track & Field vs Multiple @ Northland Pines HS
4:30pm Antigo Baseball vs Marshfield @ Jack Hackman Field
4:30pm Elcho Baseball vs Tigerton @ Tiger Stadium
5pm Antigo Softball vs Mosinee @ Little League Field
5pm Witt-Birn Baseball @ Adams-Friendship MS
April 7th
9am Witt-Birn Softball vs Multiple @ Hodag Dome
April 8th
8am Antigo Boys Track & Field vs Multiple @ UW Whitewater
9am Witt-Brin Softball vs Multiple @ Hodag Dome
3pm Antigo Girls Track & Field vs Multiple @ UW Whitewater
April 10th
4:30pm Antigo Softball vs Wausau East @ Little League Field
4:30pm White Lake Baseball @ Gresham Comm. HS
4:30pm Witt-Birn Baseball vs Iola-Scandinavia @ Witt-Birn HS
4:30pm Witt-Birn Softball vs Iola-Scandinavia @ Witt-Birn HS
5pm Antigo Baseball vs Rhinelander @ Hodag Park
April 11th
4:30pm Antigo Boys Tennis @ Rhinelander HS
4:30pm Witt-Birn Baseball @ Shiocton HS
4:30pm Witt-Birn Boys Track vs Mulitple @ Randolph HS
4:30pm Witt-Birn Girlss Track vs Mulitple @ Randolph HS
5pm Antigo Softball @ Lakeland Union HS
April 13th
3pm Witt-Birn Boys Golf vs Multiple @ Weymont Golf Course
4:30pm Antigo Boys Tennis vs Medford @ Antigo HS
4:30pm White Lake Baseball vs Tgerton @ White Lake HS
4:30pm Witt-Birn Baseball @ Menominee Indian HS
4:30pm Witt-Birn Softball @ Menominee Indian HS
5pm Antigo Baseball vs Rhinelander @ Kretz Field
5pm Antigo Girls Soccer vs Northland Pines @ Antigo HS
5pm Antigo Softball vs Medford @ Little League Field
April 14th
4:30pm Witt-Birn Softball @ Shiocton HS
5pm Witt-Birn Baseball @ Lakeland Union HS
April 15th
10am Antigo Girls Soccer vs Three Lakes @ Antigo HS
April 17th
11am Witt-Birn Boys Golf vs Multiple @ Cedar Springs
4pm Witt-Birn Boys Track vs Multiple @ Witt-Birn HS
4pm Witt-Birn Girls Track vs Multiple @ Witt-Birn HS
4:30pm Witt-Birn Baseball @ Manawa
4:30pm Witt-Birn Softball @ Manawa
4:30pm White Lake @ Marion HS
5pm Antigo Softball vs Northland Pines @ Little League Field
April 18th
2pm Antigo Boys Golf vs Multiple @ RiversEdge
4pm Antigo Boys Track & Field vs Multiple @ Lakeland Union HS
4pm Antigo Girls Track & Field vs Multiple @ Lakeland Union HS
4pm Witt-Birn Boys track vs Multiple @ Witt-Birn HS
4pm Witt-Birn Girls track vs Multiple @ Witt-Birn HS
4:30pm Witt-Birn Softball @ Bonduel HS
5pm Antigo Softball @ Tomahawk HS
5pm Antigo Boys Tennis @ Lakeland Union HS
5pm Elcho Baseball @ Laona-Wabeno HS
5pm Elcho Softball @ Laona-Wabeno HS
April 20th
4pm Antigo Boys Track & Field vs Multiple @ Antigo HS
4pm Antigo Girls Track & Field vs Multiple @ Antigo HS
4:30pm Witt-Birn Baseball vs Amherst @ Witt-Birn HS
4:30pm Witt-Birn Softball vs Amherst @ Witt-Birn HS
4:30pm Antigo Softball vs Shawano @ Little League Field
5pm Antigo Girls Soccer vs Rhinelander @ Antigo HS
5pm Antigo Boys Tennis vs Pacelli @ Elleson Tennis Court
5pm Elcho Baseball @ Florence HS
5pm Elcho Softball @ Florence HS
April 21st
1pm Witt-Birn Boys Golf @ Whistling Straits Irish Course
4pm Witt-Birn Boys Track vs Multiple @ Rosholt HS
4pm Witt-Birn Girls Track vs Multiple @ Rosholt HS
4:30pm Witt-Birn Baseball vs Loyal @ Witt-Birn HS
5pm White Lake Baseball vs Goodman-Pembine @ White Lake HS
6pm Antigo Girls Soccer @ Peshtigo HS
April 22nd
9am Elcho Softball vs Multiple @ Gillett HS
April 24th
4:30pm White Lake Baseball vs Bowler @ White Lake HS
4:30pm Witt-Birn Baseball vs Weyauwega-Fremont @ Witt-Brin HS
4:30pm Witt-Birn Softball vs Weyauwega-Fremont @ Witt-Brin HS
5pm Antigo Softball @ Crandon HS
April 25th
10am Witt-Birn Boys Golf vs Multiple @ Shiocton HS
3pm Antigo Boys Gold vs Multiple @ Indianhead
4pm Antigo Boys Track & Field vs Multiple @ Medford HS
4pm Antigo Girls Track & Field vs Multiple @ Medford HS
4pm Witt-Birn Boys Track vs Multiple @ Medford Area HS
4pm Witt-Birn Girls Track vs Multiple @ Medford Area HS
5pm Antigo Baseball vs Northland Pines @ Kretz Field
5pm Antigo Softball @ Northland Pines HS
5pm Elcho Baseball vs Crandon @ Elcho
5pm Elcho Softball vs Crandon @ Elcho
7pm Antigo Girls Soccer vs Mosinee @ Edgewood Park
April 27th
9am Witt-Birn Boys Golf vs Multiple @ Thornberry Creek
9am Antigo Boys Golf vs Multiple @ Thornberry Creek
3:45pm Witt-Birn Boys Track vs Multiple @ Tri-County HS
3:45pm Witt-Birn Girls Track vs Multiple @ Tri-County HS
4:30pm White Lake Baseball @ Northland Lutheran/Wis. Valley Lutheran
4:30pm Witt-Birn Baseball vs Shiocton @ Witt-Birn HS
4:30pm Witt-Birn Softball vs Shiocton @ Witt-Birn HS
5pm Antigo Girls Soccer @ Medford HS
5pm Antigo Softball vs Rhinelander @ Little League Field
5pm Antigo Boys Tennis vs Rhinelander @ Antigo HS
5pm Elcho Baseball @ Three Lakes HS
5pm Elcho Softball @ Three Lakes HS
April 28th
3pm Antigo Boys Golf vs Multiple @ Northwood Golf Club
4pm Antigo Boys Track & Field vs Multiple @ Neenah HS
4pm Antigo Girls Track & Field vs Multiple @ Neenah HS
4:30pm Witt-Birn Baseball vs Pacelli @ Bukolt Park
5pm Antigo Baseball @ Northland Pines HS
5pm Elcho Baseball vs White Lake @ Elcho HS