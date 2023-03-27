Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

High School Sports
SportsHigh School SportsLocal High School Varsity Sports

Local High School Varsity Sports

By Natasha Winkler
March 27, 2023
0
0

April 1st

11am Antigo Softball vs Multiple @ Woodside Sports Complex

April 3rd

4:30pm Antigo Baseball vs Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln @ Kretz Field

4:30pm White Lake Baseball vs Northland Pines @ White Lake HS

4:30pm Elcho Softball @ Wausaukee HS

April 4th

4pm Witt-Birn Girls Track & Field vs Multiple @ Wausau West HS

4:30pm Antigo Baseball vs Wausau West @ Kretz Field

4:30pm Antigo Boys Tennis @ Pacelli HS

5pm Antigo Softball vs Rhinelander @ Pioneer Park

April 6th

4pm Witt-Birn Boys Track & Field vs Multiple @ Wausau West HS

4pm Antigo Boys Track & Field vs Multiple @ Northland Pines HS

4pm Antigo Girls Track & Field vs Multiple @ Northland Pines HS

4:30pm Antigo Baseball vs Marshfield @ Jack Hackman Field

4:30pm Elcho Baseball vs Tigerton @ Tiger Stadium

5pm Antigo Softball vs Mosinee @ Little League Field

5pm Witt-Birn Baseball @ Adams-Friendship MS

April 7th

9am Witt-Birn Softball vs Multiple @ Hodag Dome

April 8th

8am Antigo Boys Track & Field vs Multiple @ UW Whitewater

9am Witt-Brin Softball vs Multiple @ Hodag Dome

3pm Antigo Girls Track & Field vs Multiple @ UW Whitewater

April 10th

4:30pm Antigo Softball vs Wausau East @ Little League Field

4:30pm White Lake Baseball  @ Gresham Comm. HS

4:30pm Witt-Birn Baseball vs Iola-Scandinavia @ Witt-Birn HS

4:30pm Witt-Birn Softball vs Iola-Scandinavia @ Witt-Birn HS

5pm Antigo Baseball vs Rhinelander @ Hodag Park

April 11th

4:30pm Antigo Boys Tennis @ Rhinelander HS

4:30pm Witt-Birn Baseball @ Shiocton HS

4:30pm Witt-Birn Boys Track vs Mulitple @ Randolph HS

4:30pm Witt-Birn Girlss Track vs Mulitple @ Randolph HS

5pm Antigo Softball @ Lakeland Union HS

April 13th

3pm Witt-Birn Boys Golf vs Multiple @ Weymont Golf Course

4:30pm Antigo Boys Tennis vs Medford @ Antigo HS

4:30pm White Lake Baseball vs Tgerton @ White Lake HS

4:30pm Witt-Birn Baseball @ Menominee Indian HS

4:30pm Witt-Birn Softball @ Menominee Indian HS

5pm Antigo Baseball vs Rhinelander @ Kretz Field

5pm Antigo Girls Soccer vs Northland Pines @ Antigo HS

5pm Antigo Softball vs Medford @ Little League Field

April 14th

4:30pm Witt-Birn Softball @ Shiocton HS

5pm Witt-Birn Baseball @ Lakeland Union HS

April 15th

10am Antigo Girls Soccer vs Three Lakes @ Antigo HS

April 17th

11am Witt-Birn Boys Golf vs Multiple @ Cedar Springs

4pm Witt-Birn Boys Track vs Multiple @ Witt-Birn HS

4pm Witt-Birn Girls Track vs Multiple @ Witt-Birn HS

4:30pm Witt-Birn Baseball @ Manawa

4:30pm Witt-Birn Softball @ Manawa

4:30pm White Lake @ Marion HS

5pm Antigo Softball vs Northland Pines @ Little League Field

April 18th

2pm Antigo Boys Golf vs Multiple @ RiversEdge

4pm Antigo Boys Track & Field vs Multiple @ Lakeland Union HS

4pm Antigo Girls Track & Field vs Multiple @ Lakeland Union HS

4pm Witt-Birn Boys track vs Multiple @ Witt-Birn HS

4pm Witt-Birn Girls track vs Multiple @ Witt-Birn HS

4:30pm Witt-Birn Softball @ Bonduel HS

5pm Antigo Softball @ Tomahawk HS

5pm Antigo Boys Tennis @ Lakeland Union HS

5pm Elcho Baseball @ Laona-Wabeno HS

5pm Elcho Softball @ Laona-Wabeno HS

April 20th

4pm Antigo Boys Track & Field vs Multiple @ Antigo HS

4pm Antigo Girls Track & Field vs Multiple @ Antigo HS

4:30pm Witt-Birn Baseball vs Amherst @ Witt-Birn HS

4:30pm Witt-Birn Softball vs Amherst @ Witt-Birn HS

4:30pm Antigo Softball vs Shawano @ Little League Field

5pm Antigo Girls Soccer vs Rhinelander @ Antigo HS

5pm Antigo Boys Tennis vs Pacelli @ Elleson Tennis Court

5pm Elcho Baseball @ Florence HS

5pm Elcho Softball @ Florence HS

April 21st

1pm Witt-Birn Boys Golf @ Whistling Straits Irish Course

4pm Witt-Birn Boys Track vs Multiple @ Rosholt HS

4pm Witt-Birn Girls Track vs Multiple @ Rosholt HS

4:30pm Witt-Birn Baseball vs Loyal @ Witt-Birn HS

5pm White Lake Baseball vs Goodman-Pembine @ White Lake HS

6pm Antigo Girls Soccer @ Peshtigo HS

April 22nd

9am Elcho Softball vs Multiple @ Gillett HS

April 24th

4:30pm White Lake Baseball vs Bowler @ White Lake HS

4:30pm Witt-Birn Baseball vs Weyauwega-Fremont @ Witt-Brin HS

4:30pm Witt-Birn Softball vs Weyauwega-Fremont @ Witt-Brin HS

5pm Antigo Softball @ Crandon HS

April 25th

10am Witt-Birn Boys Golf vs Multiple @ Shiocton HS

3pm Antigo Boys Gold vs Multiple @ Indianhead

4pm Antigo Boys Track & Field vs Multiple @ Medford HS

4pm Antigo Girls Track & Field vs Multiple @ Medford HS

4pm Witt-Birn Boys Track vs Multiple @ Medford Area HS

4pm Witt-Birn Girls Track vs Multiple @ Medford Area HS

5pm Antigo Baseball vs Northland Pines @ Kretz Field

5pm Antigo Softball @ Northland Pines HS

5pm Elcho Baseball vs Crandon @ Elcho

5pm Elcho Softball vs Crandon @ Elcho

7pm Antigo Girls Soccer vs Mosinee @ Edgewood Park

April 27th

9am Witt-Birn Boys Golf  vs Multiple @ Thornberry Creek

9am Antigo Boys Golf  vs Multiple @ Thornberry Creek

3:45pm Witt-Birn Boys Track vs Multiple @ Tri-County HS

3:45pm Witt-Birn Girls Track vs Multiple @ Tri-County HS

4:30pm White Lake Baseball @ Northland Lutheran/Wis. Valley Lutheran

4:30pm Witt-Birn Baseball vs Shiocton @ Witt-Birn HS

4:30pm Witt-Birn Softball vs Shiocton @ Witt-Birn HS

5pm Antigo Girls Soccer @ Medford HS

5pm Antigo Softball vs Rhinelander @ Little League Field

5pm Antigo Boys Tennis vs Rhinelander @ Antigo HS

5pm Elcho Baseball @ Three Lakes HS

5pm Elcho Softball @ Three Lakes HS

April 28th

3pm Antigo Boys Golf vs Multiple @ Northwood Golf Club

4pm Antigo Boys Track & Field vs Multiple @ Neenah HS

4pm Antigo Girls Track & Field vs Multiple @ Neenah HS

4:30pm Witt-Birn Baseball vs Pacelli @ Bukolt Park

5pm Antigo Baseball @ Northland Pines HS

5pm Elcho Baseball vs White Lake @ Elcho HS

TagsSports
Previous Article

A Call To Help Afghan Women 

Next Article

What is a Promposal?

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.