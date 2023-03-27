March 29th

STEVE BRADLEY, VETERAN OF FOREIGN WARS POST 2653, ANTIGO, WI

National Vietnam War Veterans Day is observed annually on March 29 in the United States. It is a national observance that recognizes veterans who served in the US military during the Vietnam War. Today, March 29, 2023 is the 50th anniversary of U.S. combat troops returning home from the Vietnam War.

March 29 was chosen as National Vietnam War Veterans Day because on March 29, 1973, Military Assistance Command, Vietnam (MACV) was disbanded and the last U.S. combat troops departed the Republic of Vietnam.

The day was first proclaimed by President Barack Obama March 29, 2012, as Vietnam Veterans Day.

On December 26, 2016, the Vietnam Veterans Day Coalition of States Council presented a letter to President Elect Donald Trump and Congressional leadership outlining the history and timeline of cause to establish March 29 as Vietnam War Veterans Day and requesting that it be one of the first legislations passed and signed into law during the 115 Congress.

On March 28, 2017, President Trump signed the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017. This act officially recognizes March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day. The Act also includes the day among those days on which the U S Flag should especially be displayed.

As we pause to thank the Vietnam War Veterans of Langlade County, we remember those 11 Langlade County families whose sons died in the Vietnam War.