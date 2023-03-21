PRESS RELEASE*****

Antigo Times

By Natasha Winkler
March 21, 2023
Langlade County Sheriff’s Office

            The Langlade County Jail is asking the public for information about an inmate that did not return from Huber work release.

The sheriff’s office reports Carlos A. Roche, 45 years old, left the jail Friday March 17, 2023 in the afternoon and did not return.

Roche is described as 5 foot 11 inches, 210 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair.  He has a tattoo on the right side of his neck. 

Roche is serving a revoked sentence for bail jumping and was granted Huber Law release privileges. 

Anyone with information can contact the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office at   715-627-6411, Option 1 or Langlade County Crime Stoppers at 715-627-6245.

