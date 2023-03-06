SENIOR CENTER MARCH ACTIVITES

The Senior Center is working on renovations in our new building at 623 Edison Street and is in need of volunteers to assist with multiple labor tasks. If you would like help, please call the center at 715 350 4388 and leave a message for Judy Turney. She is in charge of coordinating the labor schedule and will return your call.

As we make plans for renovation of our new larger home on Edison Street, we would like to know what new activities the community would like to see offered. Suggestions can be for daily, weekly, monthly, one-time events, evening or weekend activities. Visit or call the Center with your ideas.

We also need more volunteers to host activities. Let us know if you are interested by calling the Center. New hosting assignments will begin when we move into our new home. We will train you.

The Tuesday movie day and time has been changed to the second Tuesday of the month and will begin at 12:30 p.m. The March 14th movie is the comedy “Sister Act” starring Whoopi Goldberg and Maggie Smith. When a nightclub singer is forced to take refuge from the mob in a convent, she ends up turning the convent choir into a soulful chorus complete with a Motown repertoire, until the sudden celebrity of the choir jeopardizes her identity.

Wednesday, March 8th is Bunco at 10:00 a.m. You do not need to pre-register for this activity. The fee is $2.00 and all prize money is given out the same day.

Donna Wiergert RN, BSN Public Health Nurse from the Langlade County Health Department will be at the Center with our blood pressure screening and health education program. She will be bringing information on being prepared in emergencies to shelter in place at home or what to pack in a “go bag” if you need to leave your home and stay at a shelter. The dates are March 8th, 12:00 p.m.-1pm and March 24th, 1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m.

The Bean Bag event is every Monday at 3:00-5:00 p.m. The event is open to all members. Teams will be formed by a random draw. This event is limited to 24 players.

The stroke support group is meeting Friday, March 10TH at 11:00 a.m.

Tuesday, March 14th Attorney Michael Winter will be at the Center speaking on “Power of Attorney” at 10:30 a.m. This event is open to the public. Please pre-register at the Center.

The exercise program for our members continues on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:00 a.m. The sessions are led by physical therapist, Dr. Amanda Trieloff, DPT. There is a $3.00 fee for each session you attend. Pre-registration is preferred but not required.

Also, every Monday at 12:30 p.m. is Mah Jong and Line Dancing at 1-2:30 p.m.

Lunch Bunch on Thursday, March 16th will meet at the China Buffet 11:30 a.m. Please up at the Center.

March we will be hosting informational meetings with representatives from Peace Lutheran on behalf of Mission Antigo. It is a multi-denominational Christian program designed to help seniors that own their own homes and need help with projects. These may include yard work, painting, repairs to windows, doors etc. Also, small construction projects such as ramps may be considered. They primarily stay within a 3-mile radius of Antigo. Projects need to be submitted to the Steering Committee for consideration. We have scheduled meetings for March 8, 12:15 p.m. before Bingo and March 10 at 10:30 a.m. before Stroke Support as well as 1:30 p.m. before Stone Soup. We will be distributing forms and collecting project requests.

Stock Boxes delivery dates are Tuesday, March 28 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. and Tuesday, April 25. Delivery sites are: Antigo Public Library and Northlake Community Clinic in White Lake. Registration is required and is income based and participants must be age 60+. For more information or to register call the Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) at 1-888-486-9545, Antigo Public Library, 715-623-3724 or Langlade County Clerk, 715-627-6200.

Cards and games on Thursdays at 1:00 p.m. We would like to see cribbage and sheepshead players bring their friends who know how to play these games.

We continue our regular scheduled activities; coffee and conversation, Mah Jong, knitting & crocheting, Bingo, cards and games, and music by Stone Stop the first three Fridays of the month and Memories will be playing Friday March 24 at 2:00 p.m. We are open 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday – Friday. Pick up a calendar at the Center. Membership dues are $10:00 per year and veterans are free for life.

If the schools are closed or the ADRC-CW nutrition program is cancelled due to weather conditions, the Center is also closed. Listen to the local radio station or the TV for closing information.

Reminder: If you haven’t already paid your dues of $10.00 for 2023, they are due now.

The Senior Center is located at 904 Fifth Avenue, phone number is 715 35 4388.