The Cycle of Life 

By Natasha Winkler
March 6, 2023
Dear Reader, 

After five grandsons, our family recently welcomed our first granddaughter into the fold. This happy occasion was a reminder of the tremendous responsibility of meeting all of a baby’s basic needs in the natal stage of life. 

It is a joyous event as the parents, supported by the rest of the family, renew their commitment to raising all of their children in a conscientious manner.  

This young soul is joining two curious, exuberant, chaotic, and budding boys. The new addition makes it three, which translates into a circus at times. 

As grandparents we are there to help, though there is  no certain prescription or formula for love. Everyone has  their own way of doing things, which we need to celebrate  as a part of the diverse tapestry we live in. Each of us  radiates love in a multitude of ways – and that’s the point.  At the end of the day, it’s all good for the children and for  the family. 

Welcome to the world, young Shannon Grace. Let the wild rumpus begin! 

Patrick J. Wood 

Publisher 

Author of “Dear Reader” and “Tapestry of Love and Loss” 

