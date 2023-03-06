The eagle has finally landed again!

Antigo Visual Arts Recycled Art Committee is here to remind the community to keep their eye out for “Ethyl,” an award-winning recycled art piece made by Vicki Eldridge, an AVA artist.

ANTIGO VISUAL ARTS

“We are happy to support our local Antigo Visual Arts (AVA) located within the Historical Society Museum on Highway 45 in displaying ‘Ethyl,’ the mascot for AVA’s Art Recycling Committee. Vicki Eldridge, the mastermind, created ‘Ethyl’ working in conjunction with Danna Gabriel, who initiated AVA’s Recycled Art Committee, Said Cheryl Belott of Chase Bank. ‘Ethyl,’ who is completely created from recycled plastic and in most cases recycled caps such as eye drop caps, pop bottle caps, pen caps, medicine caps, etc. is the 2nd piece with the 3rd piece coming out soon.

Ethyl has won 2 awards so far through the AVA Art Show as well as an Honorary Mention in the same show. Please feel free to stop and see ‘Ethyl’ who is currently perched inside Chase Bank for approximately the next 90 days. ‘Reflections,’ also Vicki’s 1st piece of recycled art, is located in front of the Antigo Public Library.”

AVA Recycled Art Committee is a group of artists who like to share their talents and enjoy

working with recycled materials. The committee was created under AVA Public Art Committee.

Members include: Vicki Eldridge, Laura Spencer, Eric DeHart, Sharon Gibson, Will Wissbroecker, Carol Philipps, Nathan Cook, and Danna Gabriel.

Special thanks to the Antigo Public Library, Lakeside Pharmacy, and the Antigo Senior Center, along with NoLimit Nutrition in Rhinelander for housing receptacles for community members to drop off clean plastic bottle caps for our projects; and CoVantage Credit Union for the funding for recycled art projects.