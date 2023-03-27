The Most Affordable Places to Live in Wisconsin

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

According to a recent study by Smart Assest.com these are the most affordable places to live in Wisconsin.

Rank City, State Avg. Closing Costs Annual Property Tax Annual Home owner’s Ins. Avg. Annual Mortgage Payment Median Income Affordability Index 1 Antigo, WI $2,330 $1,482 $292 $3,749 $42,933 63.26 2 Marinette, WI $2,571 $1,682 $362 $4,646 $47,742 57.74 3 Rothschild, WI $2,282 $2,798 $603 $7,747 $75,283 56.31 4 Two Rivers, WI $2,678 $2,222 $393 $5,046 $49,994 52.34 5 Merrill, WI $2,572 $2,199 $362 $4,652 $47,031 52.21 6 Berlin, WI $2,067 $2,187 $437 $5,608 $52,090 51.59 7 North Fond du Lac, WI $1,777 $2,535 $474 $6,089 $56,096 50.65 8 Kronenwetter, WI $1,971 $3,574 $808 $10,373 $88,903 49.98 9 Shawano, WI $2,753 $2,073 $415 $5,327 $48,505 49.26 10 Wisconsin Rapids, WI $2,621 $1,978 $377 $4,835 $44,585 49.08

The methodology and interactive map can be found on their website: www.smartassest.com/mortgage/how -much-house-can-i-afford#wisconsin