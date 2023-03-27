The Most Affordable Places to Live in Wisconsin
According to a recent study by Smart Assest.com these are the most affordable places to live in Wisconsin.
|Rank
|City, State
|Avg. Closing Costs
|Annual Property Tax
|Annual Home owner’s Ins.
|Avg. Annual Mortgage Payment
|Median Income
|Affordability Index
|1
|Antigo, WI
|$2,330
|$1,482
|$292
|$3,749
|$42,933
|63.26
|2
|Marinette, WI
|$2,571
|$1,682
|$362
|$4,646
|$47,742
|57.74
|3
|Rothschild, WI
|$2,282
|$2,798
|$603
|$7,747
|$75,283
|56.31
|4
|Two Rivers, WI
|$2,678
|$2,222
|$393
|$5,046
|$49,994
|52.34
|5
|Merrill, WI
|$2,572
|$2,199
|$362
|$4,652
|$47,031
|52.21
|6
|Berlin, WI
|$2,067
|$2,187
|$437
|$5,608
|$52,090
|51.59
|7
|North Fond du Lac, WI
|$1,777
|$2,535
|$474
|$6,089
|$56,096
|50.65
|8
|Kronenwetter, WI
|$1,971
|$3,574
|$808
|$10,373
|$88,903
|49.98
|9
|Shawano, WI
|$2,753
|$2,073
|$415
|$5,327
|$48,505
|49.26
|10
|Wisconsin Rapids, WI
|$2,621
|$1,978
|$377
|$4,835
|$44,585
|49.08
The methodology and interactive map can be found on their website: www.smartassest.com/mortgage/how -much-house-can-i-afford#wisconsin