News
The Most Affordable Places to Live in Wisconsin

The Most Affordable Places to Live in Wisconsin

By Natasha Winkler
March 27, 2023
FOR ANTIGO TIMES

According to a recent study by Smart Assest.com these are the most affordable places to live in Wisconsin.

RankCity, StateAvg. Closing CostsAnnual Property TaxAnnual Home owner’s Ins.Avg. Annual Mortgage PaymentMedian IncomeAffordability Index
1Antigo, WI$2,330$1,482$292$3,749$42,93363.26
2Marinette, WI$2,571$1,682$362$4,646$47,74257.74
3Rothschild, WI$2,282$2,798$603$7,747$75,28356.31
4Two Rivers, WI$2,678$2,222$393$5,046$49,99452.34
5Merrill, WI$2,572$2,199$362$4,652$47,03152.21
6Berlin, WI$2,067$2,187$437$5,608$52,09051.59
7North Fond du Lac, WI$1,777$2,535$474$6,089$56,09650.65
8Kronenwetter, WI$1,971$3,574$808$10,373$88,90349.98
9Shawano, WI$2,753$2,073$415$5,327$48,50549.26
10Wisconsin Rapids, WI$2,621$1,978$377$4,835$44,58549.08

The methodology and interactive map can be found on their website: www.smartassest.com/mortgage/how -much-house-can-i-afford#wisconsin

