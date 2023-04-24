A plastic bottle cap prom dress?

The Antigo High School Art Club and the Recycled Art Committee of Antigo Visual Arts would like to introduce their newest creation.

ANTIGO VISUAL ARTS

“For my senior year, I thought, ‘Sure, why not?’” said Ruben Fyan, who will be wearing the dress to prom the evening of April 29, “It sounds like a unique experience for my senior year!”

“Art club has so many unique projects like painting murals, designing stickers, and visiting out- of-state art museums,” said Olivia Lemke, Antigo High School Art Club Director, “this is the most unique project we’ve done!

There is a lot of overlap between students in art club and in Environmentalist club, so this amazing project combined our desire to raise awareness of plastic waste.”

AVA Public Art Committee reaches out through many ways into the Antigo community. One way is the AHS Art Club. Ms. Lemke not only directs the Art Club students, but also is the chairperson for the AVA Public Art that oversees the AVA Recycled Art Committee, and these 2 entities collaborate and meet periodically in the FabLab at the high school on Thursday afternoons.

This plastic cap prom dress project is only one of the many projects these groups do with the plastic caps that are collected by community members in receptacles in many locations in Antigo and throughout the surrounding area. Special thanks to the Antigo Public Library, the City of Antigo, Langlade County Economic Development Corporation, the Remington Foundation, and CoVantage Credit Union.