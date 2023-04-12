A View to Love

Antigo Times

By Natasha Winkler
April 12, 2023
Dear Reader,
Spending a few days with my newest granddaughter Madelyn, who was born just three weeks ago, has opened my mind to how we should engage with the world around us. Her tiny eyes are open and filled with innocence and a sense of wonderment.
She has no opinions, no judgments, no prejudices, and no negativity; there is only a simple acceptance
of everything within her view.
This newest soul is animated by curiosity about the world around her and an innate ability to love. This is precious and to be treasured; further, it would be good for us to foster and nourish this attitude among all children – and ourselves.

Patrick J. Wood
Publisher
Author of “Dear Reader” and “Tapestry of Love and Loss”

