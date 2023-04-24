Antigo Times

Antigo Promposal Contest

By Natasha Winkler
April 24, 2023
Student Council hosted Promposal winners, they won prom tickets!

CONGRATS!!

NATASHA WINKLER

A promposal is a creative and elaborate way of asking someone to be your date for the prom. It is a combination of the words “prom” and “proposal,” and it usually involves some type of romantic or extravagant gesture to show your interest in the person. Promposals have become increasingly popular in recent years, and they are often shared on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

Promposals can take many forms, from simple and sweet to elaborate and over-the-top. Some people choose to write a message on a poster or decorate their car with balloons and flowers, while others may create a personalized video or put together a scavenger hunt leading up to the big question. The goal of a promposal is to make a memorable and exciting experience for both the asker and the person being asked, and to create a special moment that will be remembered for years to come.

Antigo High School hosted a Promposal Contest and the 2023 Winner are:

1. Bri Young & Riley Guenthner

2. Mitchell Hotchkiss & Nevaeh Malone

Processed with VSCO with dog1 preset

3. Josie Reif & Michael Preboski 

While the tradition of prom goes back decades, Promposals are taking their place and evolving that tradition for the newest generations. Congratulations to all those who participated and especially to the winning couples!

