Antigo Wrestler Alexandra Hofrichter had Amazing Showing at 2023 USMC Women’s National Championships

Finishing in Fifth Place

JASON HOHENSEE

In an absolutely loaded bracket, Antigo High School athlete Alexandra Hofrichter was able to finish on the podium with a fifth-place finish.

Placing in the U20 bracket as a high school athlete is impressive enough, but when that bracket contains a multiple level world champion (Amit Elor, 2022 Senior World Champion, 2022 U23 World Champion, 2022 U20 World Champion, among many other accomplishments), multiple collegiate national championships qualifiers, and a handful of collegiate All-Americans, the accomplishment is even more impressive.

Hofrichter’s tournament started with a match against Noelle Gaffney, who represented New Jersey. This past college season, Gaffney earned a pair of victories at the NCWWC Collegiate National Championships representing Northern Michigan University. Gaffney had also taken 3rd in the U23 event, so Hofrichter was prepared for an incredibly difficult match.

In her first match in the consolations, Hofrichter matched up with Kyra Richards of Idaho. Richards is a multiple time state place winner in both Folkstyle and Freestyle for Idaho, so Hofrichter was prepared for another potentially difficult match.

Hofrichter was able to secure a bodylock over the top of the underhooks, used a back trip to earn the feet to back takedown for 4 points 14 seconds into the match, and earned the pinfall victory two seconds later, needing only 16 seconds to advance to the next round. On paper, the next match was even harder, as the opponent was Suravieve Robertson of Arkansas, who earned a 3 rd place finish this year at the NJCAA National Junior College Championships while representing Indian Hills Community College of Iowa.

Hofrichter didn’t let the fact that she was competing against a collegiate all-American slow her down, as Hofrichter was able to counter a collar tie attempt by Robertson into a Russian tie, and then forced the college wrestler to transition to an underhook. Hofrichter would take advantage of this position, launching her opponent with a feet to back lateral for 4 points 28 seconds into the match, and earning the pinfall victory from this position 6 seconds later, knocking off the bronze winning college wrestler in 34 seconds.

Hofrichter’s last match on the first day was a match to determine who would make the podium, as the winner between her and Madison Sandquist would be guaranteed a spot in the top 8. Hofrichter would then earn the pinfall victory at 1:43, earning a victory on the podium in the process.

Day 2 started with an action-packed battle against Trinity Bouchal of Arizona. Hofrichter would put the final touches on an 18-8 technical fall victory, earning a takedown off a snapdown and spin behind at the 2:11 mark. Up next was Rose Cassioppi of Illinois. Cassioppi is a multiple time state champion, multiple time All- American, and also won the Pan American Games in Mexico previously. Cassioppi would then finish the match with a 10-0 victory using a double leg. Cassioppi would go on to finish the tournament in third place.

The aforementioned Rose Cassioppi took 3rd and Noelle Gaffney took 4th. Hofrichter finished in 5th, Steigler in 6th. Former Wisconsin high school wrestler and NAIA collegiate national qualifier Katelyn Lewis of Brewton Parker took 7th. 2023 USMC Women`s National

Championship Results for ANTIGO Wrestlers

U20 72

Alexandra Hofrichter's place is 5th and has scored 18.5 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Alexandra Hofrichter (WI) received a (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Noelle Gaffney (NJ) won by tech fall over Alexandra Hofrichter (WI) (TF 10-0)

Cons. Round 2 – Alexandra Hofrichter (WI) won by fall over Kyra Richards (ID) (Fall 0:16)

Cons. Round 3 – Alexandra Hofrichter (WI) won by fall over Suravieve Robertson (AR) (Fall 0:34)

Cons. Round 4 – Alexandra Hofrichter (WI) won by fall over Madison Sandquist (TX) (Fall 1:43)

Cons. Round 5 – Alexandra Hofrichter (WI) won by tech fall over Trinity Bouchal (AZ) (TF 18-8)

Cons. Semi – Rose Cassioppi (IL) won by tech fall over Alexandra Hofrichter (WI) (TF 10-0)

5th Place Match – Alexandra Hofrichter (WI) won by injury default over Stella Steigler (VA) (Inj. 0:00)

