City of Antigo and Langlade Co. Police Reports

Crime Stoppers Tip of the Week: Consider trimming bushes near your windows & doors. Don’t give criminals a place to hide while they gain entrance.

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Wednesday, March 22nd

A subject came into the safety building to report he is being harassed on Facebook. Claims once he blocks the account the person makes a new one. Subject was advised to make his profile private.

Saturday, March 25th

Officers received a call regarding a tire in the road near Freiburger Ave. Officers retrieved the tire and cleared the roadway.

Officers responded to a caller who stated they hit a parked car near 1st Ave. After conducting a field sobriety test, officers took the driver into custody and the vehicle was towed.

Officers received a call stating there are people shooting near Enterprise Lake Rd., and caller doesn’t think it is allowed and wanted it to stop. Officers responded and spoke to subjects who showed the officers they were shooting in a safe direction on their 9.5 acres.

Officers received a call from a local laundry mat, caller stated they couldn’t get their clothes out of the wash machine because the door wouldn’t unlock. Officers advised subject to unplug the unit and that reset it, allowing them to retrieve their clothes.

Monday, March 27th

Multiple units respond to a 2 vehicle accident that blocked lanes near State Rd 64 & Sherry Rd. Multiple injuries reported.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS

Tuesday, March 21st

A resident came into the safety building seeking clarification about snowmobiles on the roadway. Subject stated he was having problems with snowmobiles on the road near Pickerel Creek Rd., not leaving enough room for vehicles.

Officers responded to a caller who stated that someone took another subject out of a car and lead them into a home near Birch St. at gunpoint. Officers did make contact with subjects.

Thursday, March 23rd

Multiple units responded to a chimney fire near River Rd. Fire was quickly contained and units remained on scene to monitor and confirm it was extinguished.

Tuesday, March 28th

Officers took a report from someone stating they had gotten a scam call about winning publishers clearinghouse. Scammer wanted subject to make calls to verify information but subject did not send any money or share any personal information.