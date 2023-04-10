City of Antigo and Langlade Co. Police Reports

Crime Stoppers Tip of the Week: Secure attached garage(s). Once a criminal gains entry to the garage, the noise they make inside won’t draw much attention.

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Tuesday, March 28th

Officers responded to call about the sound of water from an unknown source near 5th Ave. Officers located a burst water pipe in the backyard of a vacant home and were able to access the main shut offs before significant damage had been done. Officers notified the property owner.

Officers received a call about a person parking their van in a local lot near 3rd Ave. and then walking away at different times of the day. Officers followed up to note the vehicle is unoccupied but legally parked.

Thursday, March 30th

Officers were advised that several trucks were doing donuts in a parking lot near Neva Rd. Despite speaking with some witnesses, officers were unable to locate the vehicles.

Monday, April 3rd

Officers received a noise complaint from near Morse St. Caller stated that every night a vehicle drives by with its music so loud it knocks things off her walls. Caller was advised to call when it happens again.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS

Wednesday, March 29th

Officers received a call from a resident near Twin Oaks Rd. stating he was gone from the area for the last 60 days and it appears the neighbor(s) had plowed all the snow into his driveway. Caller reported that now he cannot get into his driveway.

A caller stated that their dog had been stolen recently from their home near Antigo St., and further report that they seen someone local on Facebook posting the dog. Caller states they tried to make contact at the subject home but the subject requested more information & proof of ownership. After speaking to all parties they stated they were going to work this out between themselves. Officers advised that this is a civil matter but to call back if anything gets unmanageable.

Friday, March 31st

Officers received a domestic disturbance call from near Callsen Rd. Caller stated the male subject is “out of control”. Officers noted the male stated he believes that there is a microchip in his head. Subject was referred for services & further evaluations.

Saturday, April 1st

Officers received a call about a down tree and several vehicles stuck near Lost Lake Rd. & State rd. 55. Officers noted Hwy 55 had only 1 lane plowed so far and they advised Hwy Dept. to get a plow over there.

Reports note that a Town of Ainsworth Plow truck got stuck near Stewart ln. & State Rd. 55. Officers were advised they had an additional plow truck coming to assist.

Officers were notified that a driver had got their vehicle stuck near State Rd. 17 & First Lake Rd. Driver stated they wanted to leave the vehicle overnight and retrieve it in the morning. Officers then advised they would go look and if a wrecker needed to come sooner, driver would be notified. However, when officers arrived they noted that the road were impassable and it would have to wait until plows come.

Multiple units responded to a fire call near Singer Rd. when it was reported a non-attached garage was on fire.

Monday, April 3rd

911-dispatch received a call from a very confused caller near Moccasin Lake Rd. attempting to change the icons on her new phone. No emergency.

A vehicle rolled over into the ditch near Blue Bell Rd. & Town Forest Rd. Officers advised tow to hold until contacted by Sheriff’s Office.