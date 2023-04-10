Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

Obits
ObitsDeath Notices April 10th 2023

Death Notices April 10th 2023

By Natasha Winkler
April 10, 2023
0
0

Eloise S. Cappel, of Wittenberg, passed away 3/24/23 at the age of 77. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

Sandra S. Shelly, of Antigo, passes away 3/27/23 at the age of 54. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Lorenzo “Perry” Funmaker AKA Eugene Buffalo Head, of Wittenberg, passed away 3/29/23 at the age of 76. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

Dean C. Mikesell, of Antigo, passed away 3/28/23 at the age of 67. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Joseph F. Suchon, of Birnamwood, passed away 3/30/23 at the age of 91. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Robert Cohn, of Elcho, passed away 3/30/23 at the age of 92. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Alice L. Panka, of Antigo, passed away 4/1/23 at the age of 98. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Tagsdeath notices
Previous Article

The Transient Nature of Life

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.