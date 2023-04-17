Antigo Times

Obits
Death Notices April 17 2023

Death Notices April 17 2023

By Natasha Winkler
April 17, 2023
Mary Ann Crawford, of Antigo, passed away 4/4/23 at the age of 91. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Pauline D. “Polly” Mills, formerly of Antigo, passed away 4/4/23 at the age of 89. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Bobbie Jean Katherine Rosier, of Antigo, passed away 4/5/23 at the age of 71. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Judy Sylfest, of Antigo, passed away 4/6/23 at the age of 79. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

John E. McKenna, MD., of Antigo, passed away 4/7/23 at the age of 90. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Marcy L. Koplitz, of Rothschild, passed away 4/9/23 at the age of 73. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

Sharon Kolz, of Antigo, passed away 4/9/23 at the age of 76. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Mary Ann Pabich, of Elcho, passed away 4/10/23 at the age of 87. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

