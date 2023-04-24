Death Notices April 24th 2023
Carol A. Gilbertson, of Wittenberg, passed away 4/10/23 at the age of 91. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com
Marian Koss, of Deerbrook, passed away 4/10/23 at the age of 92. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com
John J. Krajewski, of Antigo, passed away 4/11/23 at the age of 87. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com
Shelley A. Wimmer, of Wausau, passed away 4/13/23 at the age of 62. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com
Ervin O. Rettkowski, formerly of Tigerton, Janesville & Clintonville, passed away 4/13/23 at the age of 87. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com
John Falk, Jr., of Antigo, passed away 4/13/23 at the age of 72. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com
Mildred Strobel, of Antigo, passed away 4/13/23 at the age of 93. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com
Mark C. Pozza, of Antigo, passed away 4/16/23 at the age of 59. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com
Cleora Raith, of Antigo, passed away 4/16/23 at the age of 87. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com