ObitsDeath Notices April 24th 2023

Death Notices April 24th 2023

By Natasha Winkler
April 24, 2023
Carol A. Gilbertson, of Wittenberg, passed away 4/10/23 at the age of 91. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

Marian Koss, of Deerbrook, passed away 4/10/23 at the age of 92. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

John J. Krajewski, of Antigo, passed away 4/11/23 at the age of 87. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Shelley A. Wimmer, of Wausau, passed away 4/13/23 at the age of 62. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

Ervin O. Rettkowski, formerly of Tigerton, Janesville & Clintonville, passed away 4/13/23 at the age of 87. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

John Falk, Jr., of Antigo, passed away 4/13/23 at the age of 72. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Mildred Strobel, of Antigo, passed away 4/13/23 at the age of 93. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Mark C. Pozza, of Antigo, passed away 4/16/23 at the age of 59. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Cleora Raith, of Antigo, passed away 4/16/23 at the age of 87. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

