Death Notices April 3 2023

James F. Gable, formerly of Post Lake, passed away 3/13/23 at the age of 87. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Debrah R. Linder, of Wausau, passed away 3/15/23 at the age of 54. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Kenneth R. VanderKoy, of Elderon, passed away 3/17/23 at the age of 78. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

Lelia M. Pilhofer, of Gleason, passed away 3/17/23 at the age of 89. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

William “Bill” Ingram, of Antigo, passed away 3/18/23 at the age of 70. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Suzann M. Moffat, of Antigo, passed away 3/18/23 at the age of 80. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

James E. Maddix, of Wilton, passed away 3/20/23 at the age of 74. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Lorraine I. Wilson, of Antigo, passed away 3/20/23 at the age of 93. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Sharon Y. Powers, of Unity, passed away 3/21/23 at the age of 82. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

Steven S. Diesler, of Birnamwood, passed away 3/21/23 at the age of 54. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

Rosemary E. Braun, of Pickerel, Crandon & Antigo, passed away 3/21/23 at the age of 77. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Francis ‘Fran’ J. Cherek, of Franzen, passed away 3/24/23 at the age of 62. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

Bessie M. Steger, of Antigo, passed away 3/24/23 at the age of 87. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Joseph Sveda, of Antigo, passed away 3/26/23 at the age of 90. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Margret J. Resch, of Mattoon, passed away 3/26/23 at the age of 86. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

Alice N. Robinson, of Antigo, passed away 3/27/23 at the age of 90. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com