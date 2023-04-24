“EVERYTHING”
Dear Reader,
We live in a world that seems to have everything. And
yet, we don’t always feel that way. So here’s a question to
ask those you love: “What is the one thing that I can do for
you that would help you over the next three years?”
If you could grant a wish to the ones you love, those
who are most special and closest to you, what would they
ask of you? How could you help their lives be better and
easier? What would they say?
And the next question is, would you grant their wish?
That is the true test of love: The offer of giving, and then
the gift.
Patrick J. Wood
Publisher
Author of “Dear Reader” and “Tapestry of Love and Loss”