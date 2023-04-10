Great Futures Tailgate Tour

Featuring the Green Bay Packers!! Tickets are still Available!

BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF THE NORTHWOODS

On April 14, 2022 the Green Bay Packers will be coming to Minocqua, WI as part of their 2023 Tailgate Tour. This promises to be one of the largest events of the year, drawing hundreds of people from the surrounding areas.

The Green Bay Packers Tailgate Tour is a community outreach tour that serves as a thank-you to their loyal fans while also assisting a local charity. Fans will have the opportunity for up-close and personal visits with a number of current and former players, and President/CEO Mark Murphy of the Green Bay Packers.

The festivities will be held at the Lakeland Aviation of Minocqua Airport. It will be a fun-packed evening including activities such as: a question and answer session with the Packers, food, drinks, door prizes, a silent & live auction, and much more!

Schedule of Event:

5:30pm VIP Doors Open

6:00pm Welcome & VIP Social Hour w/Packers Hors d’oeuvres & Drinks provided

6:00pm Tailgate Doors Open Hors d’oeuvres & tastings provided, as well as drinks available for purchase, raffles & silent auction, and music by DJ Irish.

7:00pm Welcome & Packers Q&A

8:00pm Video & Live Auction

9:30pm Silent Auction Closes

10:00pm Gates Close

Go to: https://bgcnorthwoods.org/fundraising-events-rhinelander/ for more information.