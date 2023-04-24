High Varsity School Sports – May 2023
May 1st
4pm Witt-Birn Baseball vs Bonduel
4:30pm Antigo Softball @ Rhinelander
4:30pm Witt-Birn Softball vs Bonduel
4:30pm White Lake Baseball vs Gresham
5pm Elcho Baseball vs Birnamwood
May 2nd
10am Elcho Boys Golf @ Bass Lake Country Club
3pm Antigo Golf @ Bass Lake Country Club
4pm Witt-Birn Track vs Multiple
4pm Antigo Track @ Witt-Birn HS
4:30pm White Lake baseball vs Northland Lutheran/WI Valley Lutheran
4:30pm Witt-Birn Softball @ Weyauwega-Fremont HS
5pm Elcho Baseball vs Florence
5pm Elcho Softball vs Florence
5pm Antigo Baseball @ Medford HS
5pm Antigo Girls Soccer vs Lakeland HS
5pm Antigo Softball vs Mosinee @ Little League Field
May 4th
9am Witt-Birn Golf @ Northern Bay Golf Course
10am Elcho Golf @ Nicolet County Club
3pm Antigo Golf @ Eagle River Golf Course
4pm Witt-Birn Track @ Waupaca HS
4:30pm Witt-Birn Baseball vs Iola-Scandinavia
4:30pm Witt-Birn Softball vs Iola-Scandinavia
4:30pm White Lake Baseball @ Bowler HS
5pm Elcho Baseball @ Goodman-Pembine HS
5pm Elcho Softball @ Goodman-Pembine HS
5pm Antigo Baseball vs Medford @ Kretz Field
5pm Antigo Softball vs Lakeland Union HS @ Little League Field
5pm Antigo Tennis @ Medford HS
May 5th
12pm Antigo Tennis @ Wausau West HS
4:30pm Antigo Baseball vs DC Everest @ Kretz Field
4:30pm Antigo Softball @ Laona HS
4:30pm Elcho Softball @ Marion HS
4:30pm Witt-Birn Track @ Marathon HS
4:30pm White Lake Baseball vs St. Thomas Aquinas Academy
5pm Witt-Birn Baseball @ Omro HS
5pm Antigo Track @ Merrill HS
May 6th
9am Witt-Birn Baseball Triangular vs Multiple
9am Antigo Tennis @ Wausau West HS
May 8th
3pm Antigo Golf @ Black River Golf Course
4pm Witt-Birn Track vs Mulitple
4:30pm Witt-Birn Baseball vs Menominee Indian
4:30pm Witt-Birn Softball vs Menominee Indian
May 9th
10am Elcho Golf @ George Young Gold Course
10am Witt-Birn Golf vs Multiple
4pm Elcho Baseball @ Laona HS
4pm Elcho Softball (Doubleheader) @ Laona HS
4:30pm Antigo Golf @ Indian Head Golf Course
4:30pm Antigo Track @ Colby HS
4:30pm Witt-Birn Baseball @ Manawa- Lindsay Field
4:30pm Witt-Birn Softball @ Amherst HS
5pm Antigo Baseball vs Tomahawk @ Kretz Field
5pm Antigo Girls Soccer @ Northland Pines HS
5pm Antigo Softball vs Medford
5pm Antigo Tennis @ Lakeland Union HS
May 11th
10am Witt-Birn Golf @ Glen Cairn Golf Course
4pm Antigo Track @ Rhinelander HS
4:30pm Witt-Birn Baseball vs Manawa
4:30pm Witt-Birn Softball vs Manawa
4:30pm Antigo Baseball vs Wausau East @ Kretz Field
4:30pm Antigo Tennis @ Rhinelander HS
4:30pm White Lake Baseball vs Marion
5pm Antigo Softball vs Tomahawk @ Little League Field
5pm Elcho Baseball @ Crandon
5pm Elcho Softball @ Crandon
May 12th
4:30pm White Lake Baseball @ Gresham HS
4:30pm Witt-Birn Baseball vs Rosholt
4:30pm Antigo Softball vs Wausau West @ Lake Park Field
5pm Antigo Baseball vs Tomahawk @ Tyler Kahle Memorial Park
5pm Elcho Baseball vs Northland Lutheran
5pm Elcho Softball vs Northland Lutheran
May 13th
10am Antigo Girls Soccer vs Mulitple
11am Antigo Baseball Doubleheader @ Lakeland Union HS
9:30am Elcho Softball Tournament @ Butternut HS
11am Elcho Softball @ Butternut HS
11:30am Elcho Baseball @ Butternut HS
May 15th
10am Witt-Birn Golf @ Bonduel
4pm Witt-Birn Track @ Rosholt HS
4:30pm Witt-Birn Baseball @ Amherst HS
5pm Elcho Baseball vs Goodman-Pembine HS
5pm Elcho Softball vs Goodman-Pembine HS
5pm Antigo Baseball @ Mosinee HS
May 16th
9am Witt-Birn Golf @Greenwood Hills
10am Elcho Golf @ Mc Causlin Brook Golf Course
3pm Antigo Golf @ Inshalla Country Club
4pm Antigo Track @ Lakeland Union HS
4pm Witt-Birn Track @ Rosholt HS
4:30pm Witt-Birn Softball @ St. Mary’s Catholic HS
5pm Elcho Baseball vs Three Lakes/Phelps
5pm Elcho Softball vs Three Lakes/Phelps
5pm Antigo Soccer vs Mosinee
May 18th
9am Antigo Tennis @ Lakeland Union HS
4pm Witt-Birn Track @ Bonduel HS
4:30pm Witt-Birn Baseball @ Weyauwega-Fremont HS
4:30pm Elcho Softball @ Tigerton
5pm Elcho Baseball @ White Lake HS
5pm Antigo Baseball vs Mosinee @ Kretz Field
5pm Antigo Girls Soccer vs Medford HS
May 19th
9:30am Antigo Golf @ Northwood Golf Course
4:30pm Witt-Birn Baseball vs Tomahawk
5pm White Lake Baseball vs Goodman-Pembine @ Dunbar Baseball Field
May 20th
11am Antigo Baseball vs Hortonville @ Commercial Club Park
May 22nd
3:30pm Witt-Birn Track @ Clintonville HS
3:30pm Antigo Track @ Clintonville HS
4:30pm Witt-Birn Baseball vs Nekoosa @ Holland Baseball Field
5pm Elcho Baseball vs Rib Lake
5pm Antigo Baseball vs Merrill @ Athletic Park
May 23rd
9am Antigo Golf @ Turtleback Golf Course
4:30pm Antigo Baseball vs Crandon @ Kretz Field
7pm Antigo Girls Soccer @ Lakeland Union HS
4:30pm Witt-Birn Baseball vs Spencer
May 25th
3pm Witt-Birn Track @ Little Chute HS
3pm Antigo Track @ Little Chute HS
5pm Antigo Girls Soccer vs Merrill