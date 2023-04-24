Antigo Times

High Varsity School Sports – May 2023

By Natasha Winkler
April 24, 2023
May 1st

4pm Witt-Birn Baseball vs Bonduel

4:30pm Antigo Softball @ Rhinelander

4:30pm Witt-Birn Softball vs Bonduel

4:30pm White Lake Baseball vs Gresham

5pm Elcho Baseball vs Birnamwood

May 2nd

10am Elcho Boys Golf @ Bass Lake Country Club

3pm Antigo Golf @ Bass Lake Country Club

4pm Witt-Birn Track vs Multiple

4pm Antigo Track @ Witt-Birn HS

4:30pm White Lake baseball vs Northland Lutheran/WI Valley Lutheran

4:30pm Witt-Birn Softball @ Weyauwega-Fremont HS

5pm Elcho Baseball vs Florence

5pm Elcho Softball vs Florence

5pm Antigo Baseball @ Medford HS

5pm Antigo Girls Soccer vs Lakeland HS

5pm Antigo Softball vs Mosinee @ Little League Field

May 4th

9am Witt-Birn Golf @ Northern Bay Golf Course

10am Elcho Golf @ Nicolet County Club

3pm Antigo Golf @ Eagle River Golf Course

4pm Witt-Birn Track @ Waupaca HS

4:30pm Witt-Birn Baseball vs Iola-Scandinavia

4:30pm Witt-Birn Softball vs Iola-Scandinavia

4:30pm White Lake Baseball @ Bowler HS

5pm Elcho Baseball @ Goodman-Pembine HS

5pm Elcho Softball @ Goodman-Pembine HS

5pm Antigo Baseball vs Medford @ Kretz Field

5pm Antigo Softball vs Lakeland Union HS @ Little League Field

5pm Antigo Tennis @ Medford HS

May 5th

12pm Antigo Tennis @ Wausau West HS

4:30pm Antigo Baseball vs DC Everest @ Kretz Field

4:30pm Antigo Softball @ Laona HS

4:30pm Elcho Softball @ Marion HS

4:30pm Witt-Birn Track @ Marathon HS

4:30pm White Lake Baseball vs St. Thomas Aquinas Academy

5pm Witt-Birn Baseball @ Omro HS

5pm Antigo Track @ Merrill HS

May 6th

9am Witt-Birn Baseball Triangular vs Multiple

9am Antigo Tennis @ Wausau West HS

May 8th

3pm Antigo Golf @ Black River Golf Course

4pm Witt-Birn Track vs Mulitple

4:30pm Witt-Birn Baseball vs Menominee Indian

4:30pm Witt-Birn Softball vs Menominee Indian

May 9th

10am Elcho Golf @ George Young Gold Course

10am Witt-Birn Golf vs Multiple

4pm Elcho Baseball @ Laona HS

4pm Elcho Softball (Doubleheader) @ Laona HS

4:30pm Antigo Golf @ Indian Head Golf Course

4:30pm Antigo Track @ Colby HS

4:30pm Witt-Birn Baseball @ Manawa- Lindsay Field

4:30pm Witt-Birn Softball @ Amherst HS

5pm Antigo Baseball vs Tomahawk @ Kretz Field

5pm Antigo Girls Soccer @ Northland Pines HS

5pm Antigo Softball vs Medford

5pm Antigo Tennis @ Lakeland Union HS

May 11th

10am Witt-Birn Golf @ Glen Cairn Golf Course

4pm Antigo Track @ Rhinelander HS

4:30pm Witt-Birn Baseball vs Manawa

4:30pm Witt-Birn Softball vs Manawa

4:30pm Antigo Baseball vs Wausau East @ Kretz Field

4:30pm Antigo Tennis @ Rhinelander HS

4:30pm White Lake Baseball vs Marion

5pm Antigo Softball vs Tomahawk @ Little League Field

5pm Elcho Baseball @ Crandon

5pm Elcho Softball @ Crandon

May 12th

4:30pm White Lake Baseball @ Gresham HS

4:30pm Witt-Birn Baseball vs Rosholt

4:30pm Antigo Softball vs Wausau West @ Lake Park Field

5pm Antigo Baseball vs Tomahawk @ Tyler Kahle Memorial Park

5pm Elcho Baseball vs Northland Lutheran

5pm Elcho Softball vs Northland Lutheran

May 13th

10am Antigo Girls Soccer vs Mulitple

11am Antigo Baseball Doubleheader @ Lakeland Union HS

9:30am Elcho Softball Tournament @ Butternut HS

11am Elcho Softball @ Butternut HS

11:30am Elcho Baseball @ Butternut HS

May 15th

10am Witt-Birn Golf @ Bonduel

4pm Witt-Birn Track @ Rosholt HS

4:30pm Witt-Birn Baseball @ Amherst HS

5pm Elcho Baseball vs Goodman-Pembine HS

5pm Elcho Softball vs Goodman-Pembine HS

5pm Antigo Baseball @ Mosinee HS

May 16th

9am Witt-Birn Golf @Greenwood Hills

10am Elcho Golf @ Mc Causlin Brook Golf Course

3pm Antigo Golf @ Inshalla Country Club

4pm Antigo Track @ Lakeland Union HS

4pm Witt-Birn Track @ Rosholt HS

4:30pm Witt-Birn Softball @ St. Mary’s Catholic HS

5pm Elcho Baseball vs Three Lakes/Phelps

5pm Elcho Softball vs Three Lakes/Phelps

5pm Antigo Soccer vs Mosinee

May 18th

9am Antigo Tennis @ Lakeland Union HS

4pm Witt-Birn Track @ Bonduel HS

4:30pm Witt-Birn Baseball @ Weyauwega-Fremont HS

4:30pm Elcho Softball @ Tigerton

5pm Elcho Baseball @ White Lake HS

5pm Antigo Baseball vs Mosinee @ Kretz Field

5pm Antigo Girls Soccer vs Medford HS

May 19th

9:30am Antigo Golf @ Northwood Golf Course

4:30pm Witt-Birn Baseball vs Tomahawk

5pm White Lake Baseball vs Goodman-Pembine @ Dunbar Baseball Field

May 20th

11am Antigo Baseball vs Hortonville @ Commercial Club Park

May 22nd

3:30pm Witt-Birn Track @ Clintonville HS

3:30pm Antigo Track @ Clintonville HS

4:30pm Witt-Birn Baseball vs Nekoosa @ Holland Baseball Field

5pm Elcho Baseball vs Rib Lake

5pm Antigo Baseball vs Merrill @ Athletic Park

May 23rd

9am Antigo Golf @ Turtleback Golf Course

4:30pm Antigo Baseball vs Crandon @ Kretz Field

7pm Antigo Girls Soccer @ Lakeland Union HS

4:30pm Witt-Birn Baseball vs Spencer

May 25th

3pm Witt-Birn Track @ Little Chute HS

3pm Antigo Track @ Little Chute HS

5pm Antigo Girls Soccer vs Merrill

