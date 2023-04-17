Horoscopes for the 3rd Week of April 2023

ARIES – Mar 21/Apr 20

You don’t want to have mundane tasks hanging over your head, Aries. Try to check as many of them off your to-do list this week as you can. This will free up a lot of free time.

TAURUS – Apr 21/May 21

Taurus, you may be planning a much-needed vacation at the present time. Figure out a place you’ve never been and then fill your itinerary with plenty of fun things.

GEMINI – May 22/Jun 21

You likely will have to devote a lot of attention to practical matters in the days to come, Gemini. This includes taking a hard look at your spending and making cuts.

CANCER – Jun 22/Jul 22

Cancer, the coming week will be a busy time for social opportunities. Other people will want to be around you as you can be the life of the party when you come out of your shell.

LEO – Jul 23/Aug 23

Don’t be surprised if your energy level is high this week, Leo. This leads to you feeling restless at home and even at work. This could be a fine time to take up a hobby.

VIRGO – Aug 24/Sept 22

Virgo, you may be looking forward to an evening out with a romantic partner or close friends. Try to narrow down a day this week or next. Have a few restaurants at the ready.

LIBRA – Sept 23/Oct 23

Take advantage of some free time to get things done around the house, Libra. Cleaning or other home improvements should be a priority.

SCORPIO – Oct 24/Nov 22

There’s a lot of activity expected close to home, Scorpio. A new business may open or there could be a movie star who is spotted in town. Maybe you’ll get new neighbors.

SAGITTARIUS – Nov 23/Dec 21

The thought of financial prosperity has you scouring the recruitment sites this week, Sagittarius. Speak to others about the pros and cons of leaving your current job.

CAPRICORN – Dec 22/Jan 20

Capricorn, you are surrounded by positive energy and eager to be out and about with friends this week. Start exploring all of the possibilities around you.

AQUARIUS – Jan 21/Feb 18

This may be a good week to devote a large chunk of time to being alone some time with just your thoughts and a little silence could be everything you need.

PISCES – Feb 19/Mar 20

Pisces, discussions at work could get a bit heated. It’s best to distance yourself from these situations as best as you can.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

APRIL 16- Akon, Singer (50)

APRIL 17- Jennifer Garner, Actress (51)

APRIL 18- Chloe Bennet, Actress (31)

APRIL 19- Hayden Christensen, Actor (42)

APRIL 20- Miranda Kerr, Model (40)

APRIL 21- James McAvoy, Actor (44)

APRIL 22- Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Actor (57)