Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

Horoscope
Arts & EntertainmentHoroscopeHoroscopes for the 3rd Week of April 2023

Horoscopes for the 3rd Week of April 2023

By Natasha Winkler
April 17, 2023
0
0
meditating woman standing in front of a projection

ARIES – Mar 21/Apr 20

You don’t want to have mundane tasks hanging over your head, Aries. Try to check as many of them off your to-do list this week as you can. This will free up a lot of free time.

TAURUS – Apr 21/May 21

Taurus, you may be planning a much-needed vacation at the present time. Figure out a place you’ve never been and then fill your itinerary with plenty of fun things.

GEMINI – May 22/Jun 21

You likely will have to devote a lot of attention to practical matters in the days to come, Gemini. This includes taking a hard look at your spending and making cuts.

CANCER – Jun 22/Jul 22

Cancer, the coming week will be a busy time for social opportunities. Other people will want to be around you as you can be the life of the party when you come out of your shell.

LEO – Jul 23/Aug 23

Don’t be surprised if your energy level is high this week, Leo. This leads to you feeling restless at home and even at work. This could be a fine time to take up a hobby.

VIRGO – Aug 24/Sept 22

Virgo, you may be looking forward to an evening out with a romantic partner or close friends. Try to narrow down a day this week or next. Have a few restaurants at the ready.

LIBRA – Sept 23/Oct 23

Take advantage of some free time to get things done around the house, Libra. Cleaning or other home improvements should be a priority.

SCORPIO – Oct 24/Nov 22

There’s a lot of activity expected close to home, Scorpio. A new business may open or there could be a movie star who is spotted in town. Maybe you’ll get new neighbors.

SAGITTARIUS – Nov 23/Dec 21

The thought of financial prosperity has you scouring the recruitment sites this week, Sagittarius. Speak to others about the pros and cons of leaving your current job.

CAPRICORN – Dec 22/Jan 20

Capricorn, you are surrounded by positive energy and eager to be out and about with friends this week. Start exploring all of the possibilities around you.

AQUARIUS – Jan 21/Feb 18

This may be a good week to devote a large chunk of time to being alone some time with just your thoughts and a little silence could be everything you need.

PISCES – Feb 19/Mar 20

Pisces, discussions at work could get a bit heated. It’s best to distance yourself from these situations as best as you can.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

APRIL 16- Akon, Singer (50)

APRIL 17- Jennifer Garner, Actress (51)

APRIL 18- Chloe Bennet, Actress (31)

APRIL 19- Hayden Christensen, Actor (42)

APRIL 20- Miranda Kerr, Model (40)

APRIL 21- James McAvoy, Actor (44)

APRIL 22- Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Actor (57)

Tagsentertainmenthoroscopes
Previous Article

Death Notices April 17 2023

Next Article

Parents Should Know How 4/20 Day May ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.