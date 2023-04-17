Horoscopes for the 3rd Week of April 2023
ARIES – Mar 21/Apr 20
You don’t want to have mundane tasks hanging over your head, Aries. Try to check as many of them off your to-do list this week as you can. This will free up a lot of free time.
TAURUS – Apr 21/May 21
Taurus, you may be planning a much-needed vacation at the present time. Figure out a place you’ve never been and then fill your itinerary with plenty of fun things.
GEMINI – May 22/Jun 21
You likely will have to devote a lot of attention to practical matters in the days to come, Gemini. This includes taking a hard look at your spending and making cuts.
CANCER – Jun 22/Jul 22
Cancer, the coming week will be a busy time for social opportunities. Other people will want to be around you as you can be the life of the party when you come out of your shell.
LEO – Jul 23/Aug 23
Don’t be surprised if your energy level is high this week, Leo. This leads to you feeling restless at home and even at work. This could be a fine time to take up a hobby.
VIRGO – Aug 24/Sept 22
Virgo, you may be looking forward to an evening out with a romantic partner or close friends. Try to narrow down a day this week or next. Have a few restaurants at the ready.
LIBRA – Sept 23/Oct 23
Take advantage of some free time to get things done around the house, Libra. Cleaning or other home improvements should be a priority.
SCORPIO – Oct 24/Nov 22
There’s a lot of activity expected close to home, Scorpio. A new business may open or there could be a movie star who is spotted in town. Maybe you’ll get new neighbors.
SAGITTARIUS – Nov 23/Dec 21
The thought of financial prosperity has you scouring the recruitment sites this week, Sagittarius. Speak to others about the pros and cons of leaving your current job.
CAPRICORN – Dec 22/Jan 20
Capricorn, you are surrounded by positive energy and eager to be out and about with friends this week. Start exploring all of the possibilities around you.
AQUARIUS – Jan 21/Feb 18
This may be a good week to devote a large chunk of time to being alone some time with just your thoughts and a little silence could be everything you need.
PISCES – Feb 19/Mar 20
Pisces, discussions at work could get a bit heated. It’s best to distance yourself from these situations as best as you can.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
APRIL 16- Akon, Singer (50)
APRIL 17- Jennifer Garner, Actress (51)
APRIL 18- Chloe Bennet, Actress (31)
APRIL 19- Hayden Christensen, Actor (42)
APRIL 20- Miranda Kerr, Model (40)
APRIL 21- James McAvoy, Actor (44)
APRIL 22- Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Actor (57)