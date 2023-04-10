High School All-American Awards

On Friday March 24th, the National Wrestling Coaches Association announced the honorees of its High School All-American Awards programs, sponsored by the United States Marine Corps. These programs include the Scholar All-America Award, which commends wrestlers who have excelled academically, and the Character & Leadership All-America Award, which honors athletes who have demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and strong character.



This year, a record number of wrestlers received these awards, with 2,081 individuals receiving Scholar All-America honors and 1,076 (only 13 from WI) earning Character & Leadership All-American recognition.



Mike Moyer, the NWCA Executive Director, congratulated the award winners, emphasizing how their outstanding qualities of character, leadership, and scholarship serve as positive examples to others.



Award recipients from Antigo High School were:



Scholar All-Americans-

Robby Hagerty- Senior

Alexandra Hofrichter- Senior

Fanny Meyer (Manager)- Senior

Olivia Hofrichter- Freshman



Character and Leadership All-Americans-

Robby Hagerty- 2 time honoree

Alexandra Hofrichter

Robby and Alex Hofritcher Leadership and Character All-Americans

Fanny Meyer, Robby Hagerty, Alex Hofrichter, Oilvia Hofrichter- Scholar All- Americans

Coach Joe Pregler, Fanny Meyer, Robby Hagerty, Alex Hofrichter, Olivia Hofrichter, and Coach Chris Hagerty