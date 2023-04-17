Now Recruiting: Wisconsin State Patrol Troopers & Inspectors

The Wisconsin State Patrol is now accepting applications from individuals with a passion to serve Wisconsin. Hiring begins today for the 69th Recruit Class.

WisDOT

Troopers and inspectors are assigned to counties throughout the state to enforce traffic laws and keep Wisconsin’s highways safe. As a division of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the sworn officers of the State Patrol play a key role in creating a safe and efficient transportation system for all.

“Safety is vital to our mission as a state agency, which is why we invest in our State Patrol employees. We rely on our troopers and inspectors to lead our public safety initiatives, working throughout the state to ensure every driver, passenger, and road user can travel safely in Wisconsin. It’s the exceptional service and integrity of each officer that truly makes a difference in our communities,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said.

In addition to enforcing traffic and criminal laws across Wisconsin, State Patrol officers may serve in specialized roles including pilots, K-9 officers, crash reconstruction experts, and commercial motor vehicle inspectors. Other special units focus on combating human trafficking and drug interdiction, and services like Honor Guard and dignitary protection.

“We want to hear from applicants who represent the communities we serve and share our values of creating a safer Wisconsin. Our troopers and inspectors are not just out writing tickets. Every traffic stop, crash investigation, or outreach effort has the potential to save a life. As law enforcement officers, we all have a sense of duty and responsibility to public safety,” State Patrol Superintendent Tim Carnahan said.

The State Patrol is launching a new recruitment campaign, “We are Wisconsin State Patrol,” to highlight the different roles and encourage candidates with diverse backgrounds and job experiences to apply. Social media posts will feature the stories of officers who have committed their careers to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Requirements and training

Qualified candidates must pass physical readiness tests, a background investigation, interview, and pre-employment medical and psychological exams.

Applicants accepted into the six-month State Patrol Academy at Fort McCoy receive a salary plus meals and lodging during their training. Taught by Wisconsin DOJ Training and Standards certified instructors, cadets learn from experienced officers with the goal of strengthening communication skills, self-confidence, and physical capabilities.

The State Patrol’s 69th Recruit Class will begin training on January 29, 2024. After graduating from the State Patrol Academy, new troopers and inspectors are assigned to one of the five State Patrol regions where they will receive 12 additional weeks of on-the-job field training.

Applicants must have a two-year associate degree or a minimum of 60 college-level credits prior to starting at the academy. Up to 30 credits may be waived for individuals with relevant training or military experience.

More information on the application process can be found online.

Opportunities to learn more

Throughout the recruitment period, State Patrol staff will be available to meet with potential candidates to explain the hiring timeline, share ways to prepare for a career, and answer any questions.

· Virtual information sessions every other Tuesday on Microsoft Teams: Join the conversation (microsoft.com)

o April 18 – 5 to 7 p.m.

o May 2 – 5 to 7 p.m.

o May 16 – 5 to 7 p.m.

o May 30 – 5 to 7 p.m.

o June 13 – 5 to 7 p.m.

o June 27 – 5 to 7 p.m.

o July 11 – 5 to 7 p.m.

· Open houses at State Patrol posts:

o June 7 – 3 to 7 p.m. – Waukesha Post

o June 7 – 3 to 7 p.m. – Fond du Lac Post

o June 14 – 3 to 7 p.m. – Sparta Safety and Weight Enforcement Facility

o June 15 – 3 to 7 p.m. – DeForest Post

o June 16 – 2 to 6 p.m. – Wausau Post

o June 22 – 3 to 7 p.m. – Eau Claire Post

· Meet a recruiter: recruitment coordinators are also available for questions at each State Patrol post.