SENIOR CENTER APRIL ACTIVITIES

The big event this month is our move to our new location at 623 Edison Street. On Monday, April 3, all Senior Center of Langlade County activities will be conducted at the new location starting at 9:00 a.m. with Coffee and Conversation. We have not completed all the renovations but want to live in our space for a while to get a feel for how to best utilize the area. We welcome ideas and suggestions The current location, 904 5th Avenue, will close at noon on Friday, March 31 as we begin moving equipment to our new location. We will be holding our Grand Opening Saturday, June 10 in conjunction with the “Party on the Avenue”.

A special event will be on Monday, April 17 when former Wisconsin Governor, Martin Schreiber will be at the Center at 5:00 p.m. to speak about his journey through Alzheimer’s as his wife’s caregiver. He will speak about his book titled “My Two Elaine’s”. This is a free presentation and the public is invited to attend. A light lunch and beverages will be served. He will have his books available to purchase. Pre-registration is suggested but not required.

We will be closed Friday, April 7 to observe Good Friday.

The Bean Bag event is every Monday at 3:00-5:00 p.m. and open to all members. Teams will be formed by a random draw. This event is limited to 24 players.

Also, every Monday at 12:30 p.m. is Mah Jong and Line Dancing at 1-2:30 p.m.

The exercise program for our members continues on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:00 a.m. The sessions are led by physical therapist, Dr. Amanda Trieloff, DPT. There is a $3.00 fee for each session you attend. Pre-registration is preferred but not required.

Wednesday, April 12 is Bunco at 10:00 a.m. You do not need to pre-register for this activity. The fee is $2.00 and all prize money is given out the same day.

Donna Wiergert RN, BSN Public Health Nurse from the Langlade County Health Department will be at the Center with our blood pressure screening and health education program. The dates are Wednesday April 12, noon to 1:00 p.m. and Friday, April 28, 1:0-2:00 p.m.

The stroke support group is meeting Friday, April 14 at 11:00 a.m.

Lunch Bunch on Tuesday, April 18 will meet at the Melody Mill at 11:30 a.m. Please sign up at the Center.

Stockboxes delivery dates are Tuesday, April 25 and Tuesday, May 23.Pick up between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. at the delivery sites: Antigo Public Library and Northlake Community Clinic in White Lake. Registration is required and is income based and participants must be age 60+. For more information or to register call the Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) at 1-888-486-9545, Antigo Public Library, 715-623-3724 or Langlade County Clerk, 715-627-6200.

Coming events: A Casual Tea Party, Tuesday, May 23 at 2:00 p.m. hosted by Beth Kelly featuring assorted tea sandwiches, cookies, assorted teas and coffee. There is a fee of $5.00 payable upon registration. This event is open to the public.

We are planninga bus trip to Milwaukee to see a Brewer’s baseball game Wednesday, July 26, and Picnic in the Parking Lot, August 18. We will have more information later.

We continue our regular scheduled activities; coffee and conversation, Mah Jong, knitting & crocheting, Bingo, cards and games, and music by Stone Stop the first three Fridays of the month and Memories will be playing Friday April 28 at 2:00 p.m. We are open 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday – Friday. Pick up a calendar at the Center. Membership dues are $10:00 per year and veterans are free for life.

If the schools are closed or the ADRC-CW nutrition program is cancelled due to weather conditions, the Center is also closed. Listen to the local radio station or the TV for closing information.

The Senior Center is located at 904 5th Ave. until March 31, and then Monday, April 3, we will be located at 623 Edison Street (the former Game On building). Our phone number will remain the same, 715 35 4388.