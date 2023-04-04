Antigo Times

Letter from Publisher
The Transient Nature of Life

The Transient Nature of Life

By Natasha Winkler
April 4, 2023
0
0

Dear Reader,
Time ravages the body. No matter how much we fight its assault on bones and sinews, eventually the battle is lost and we succumb to the inevitable.


There are a few that dare to dream, that venture to alter old things and create something new. These are the great disrupters, who fly high towards the sun. Some make it; others, like Icarus, fly too close and fall.


Everyone has a place in the all-encompassing tapestry weaving itself on the continuum. While discernment is ubiquitous to all who look at themselves and others in the web, real judgment will occur when passing through the abyss. No one escapes the abyss.

Patrick J. Wood
Publisher
Author of “Dear Reader” and “Tapestry of Love and Loss”

