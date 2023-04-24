‘Tis the Season… for a Geezer Bike Ride!

NICK SALM

Beautiful spring weather welcomed geezer bikers Tuesday, April 11th, morning for the first of many casual rides starting from the Antigo Library at 10AM. Bikers of all ages are welcome to join the Tuesday morning rides starting from the library and traversing less traveled roads in Langlade County.



Upon returning, one observer asked if we saw any bears along the route today, which has happened on previous rides! We have also had the pleasure of seeing deer, Sandhill cranes, egrets, lots of other wildlife and flowers, especially along the Wirz farm driveway and the Eau Claire River. Bikers joining the group rides are expected to wear safety helmets and follow safety precautions and are welcome to join the group at the library on Tuesdays at 10AM, weather permitting.

Any questions? Contact Nick 715-216-3629