Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

Letter from Publisher
Letter from PublisherA Simple Feeding

A Simple Feeding

By Natasha Winkler
May 29, 2023
0
0

Dear Reader,

I’m no expert on taking care of babies… not by a long shot. Upon hearing that I had recently changed a diaper, my son- in-law comically responded, “3 kids, 7 grandchildren, 1 diaper 👏👏👏👏👏👏 Well done!!!” When our three daughters were born and raised some time ago, my wife Mary shouldered the lion’s share of the day-to-day childcare responsibilities as I worked outside the house to financially support our family.


Today we have grandchildren and recently with the last granddaughter born in March, I’ve jumped into the fray after basically skipping a generation. No, I’m not retired but I have things a little more under control these days as an entrepreneur than when I was in the corporate rat race.

As I take a more hands on approach to supporting the everyday subsistence of a baby, I am reminded of the little things that bring contentment. Just in feeding my granddaughter a bottle, I find the simple things like a bottle of warm milk, a shoulder to snuggle into, and the sound of a loved one singing goes a long way.

While each day little Maddie’s world gets a little bit bigger and her needs grow in conjunction with this expansion, there’s something to be said for these basic elements embedded into the process of a
good bottle feeding. In many ways, these basic steps that fulfill the needs of an infant are not entirely unrelated to what can fulfill ours. After all there’s nothing like a good meal, a warm hug, and the
sound of song from loved ones.


PATRICK J. WOOD
Publisher
Author of “Dear Reader” and “Tapestry of Love and Loss”

Tagsletter from the publisher
Previous Article

High School Sports

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.