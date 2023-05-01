Anniversary Celebrations

Natasha Winkler

Congratulations and thank you to those who shared their marriage anniversaries with me for this section. We would have loved to hear from more of you & perhaps make this a regular section. We wanted to show our appreciation and support for those couples married 2 yrs or 42 years.

Irvan ‘Slim’ & Linda ‘Boo” Grier, of Antigo

Married September 20th 2014 at Eau Claire Dells Park

Chuck & Louise Fischer, of Norrie

Married April 4th 1981 at St. Florian Church in Hatley

If you would like to share your special anniversary with us for an upcoming issue, send them to [email protected]