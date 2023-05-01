Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

FeaturedLocal
FeaturedAntigo Dental Clinic’s Spring Bowl-For-A-Cause

Antigo Dental Clinic’s Spring Bowl-For-A-Cause

By Natasha Winkler
May 1, 2023
0
0

Dr. Meghan O’Brien and Team had a fun-filled afternoon bowling and raising money for AVAIL- Advocates for Victims of Domestic and Sexual Abuse in Langlade County.  For every pin, Dr. Meghan donated fifty cents to support AVAIL.  In addition, a generous patient contributed $200 to the cause.  The team raised $600 and was very excited to present the check to Melissa Cornelius, Executive Director of AVAIL.


Meghan K. O’Brien, D.D.S.- Dentist/Owner of Antigo Dental Clinic

707 6th Avenue

Antigo, WI 54409

715.627.4391

Tagsdonation
Previous Article

Aspirus SANE Program: Providing compassionate care for ...

Next Article

Anniversary Celebrations

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.