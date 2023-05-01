Antigo Dental Clinic’s Spring Bowl-For-A-Cause

Dr. Meghan O’Brien and Team had a fun-filled afternoon bowling and raising money for AVAIL- Advocates for Victims of Domestic and Sexual Abuse in Langlade County. For every pin, Dr. Meghan donated fifty cents to support AVAIL. In addition, a generous patient contributed $200 to the cause. The team raised $600 and was very excited to present the check to Melissa Cornelius, Executive Director of AVAIL.



