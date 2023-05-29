Antigo Visual Arts would like to announce the “Summer in The Northwoods” gallery exhibit awards.

“There were so many good pieces, it was hard to choose between them.” said Terry Shulta, exhibit judge.

Awards:

Artist’s Choice: “Moon Glow” by Joanne March

Viewer’s Choice: “Yrene” by Vicki Eldridge

Honorable Mention: “Bubble Fish” by Nancy Leder

Honorable Mention: “It Makes Me Smile” by Camille Converse-Smith

Honorable Mention: “Aurora” by Joanne March

3rd Place: “Gone Fishing” by Julie Bauknecht

2nd Place: “Hiking Trails Of Wisconsin” by Carol Hettinga

1st Place: “Halley’s” by Danna Gabriel

AVA’s next art exhibit, “Summer Hummer,” will not be judged, and entries will be due July 1. The reception is scheduled for July 15 from 5-7 PM, and the exhibit will hang until September 8. There will be cash prizes for Artist’s Choice and People’s Choice.

Antigo Visual Arts has an art gallery inside the Langlade County Historical Museum on the 2nd floor. AVA’s mission reads “We envision an arts-based community partnership in which every citizen has opportunities to explore, experience, and develop an appreciation for the visual arts in order to maximize their potential.”We have AVA member meetings monthly on the 4th Wednesday and are always welcoming new members. Special thanks to the Langlade County Historical Society, CoVantage Credit Union, and the Remington Foundation.

Photo: Julie Bauknecht with her 3rd Place piece “Gone Fishing.”