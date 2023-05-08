Aspirus Langlade Launches Monthly Grief Support Program

ASPIRUS HEALTH

Aspirus Langlade Hospital is launching a monthly grief support group to provide support and hope for those experiencing grief following the loss of a loved one.

“Journey to Hope and Healing” will be held on the 2nd Wednesday of each month at 1 p.m. in the Demulling Conference Room at Aspirus Langlade Hospital. The first program, led by LeRoyer Hospice Chaplain David Guerrero, will be held on Wednesday, May 10.

“Our grief support group offers a safe place for participants to share in the healing journey of personal loss,” said Courtney Mattek, LeRoyer Hospice Manager at Aspirus Langlade Hospital. “A grief group allows those who have lost a loved one to share their struggles with others who have experienced a similar loss.”

Mattek adds that attending a grief group can help people find hope after a loss and the strategies that you need that can help you find peace during one of the most difficult times of life – the loss of a loved one.

Who should attend?

Anyone who has experienced a loss of any kind.

Anyone who cannot seem to move beyond their grief.

Anyone who is seeking to heal from the pain of loss.

Anyone seeking emotional support, validation, and education about grief.

Mattek encourages participants to bring along a family member, friend or neighbor. Participation is free and registration is not required. For more information, please call 715.623.9437 or email [email protected]