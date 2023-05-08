City of Antigo and Langlade Co. Police Reports

Crime Stoppers Tip of the Week: If a gun is part of your personal protection/self-defense plan, practice with it! Be proficient.

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Thursday, April 20th

Officers received a call from a local gas station near State Rd. 64. Caller stated he parked, went into the gas station and when he came out, his vehicle was parked in a different spot. After reviewing the video, officers concluded that when he exited his vehicle, he did not put it in park and it rolled away as soon as he got out.

Saturday, April 22nd

Officers received a parking complaint call from near 5th Ave. Caller was upset someone was parked in the alley. Officers on scene reported that the owner of the building was replacing a door and parked there to unload the door.

Officers received a report from someone near 3rd Ave. who stated they have camera footage of a stranger in their yard and on their porch in the middle of the night. Complainant stated the subject left their socks on the sideway and a lighter on the porch.

Sunday, April 23rd

Officers were called to a nearby tavern off Edison St. for a fight in progress. After arriving subjects state that they were loud and yelling but nothing physical happened. Other bar patrons stated nothing physical happened either.

Officers received a call from a different tavern off 5th Ave. stating people were fighting in the back, but no it has calmed down.

Officers received a call that a male was running full speed from the store area near Neva Rd. to the nearby apartments. Caller found it suspicious that the subject was running. Officers went to the area but were unable to locate anything suspicious.

Tuesday, April 25th

Officers received a call from a subject near Lincoln St., stating when he returned home from work, his apartment was filled with charcoal smelling smoke. Subject stated he thought someone was grilling inside the building. After officers investigated the area, they discovered earlier people were grill outside near the building and it just got inside somehow.

Wednesday, April 26th

Officers received a call from a nearby stores on State Rd. 64. Caller stated a subject was attempting to park and almost hit a pedestrian walking in the lot and then almost hit a car and parked very crooked. Caller stated they asked the driver if she was ok because she was shaking, Officers located the driver and she stated she was just very flustered trying to park and should have parked somewhere else.

Thursday, April 27th

Officers made an arrest after a traffics stop near Irving St. & Superior St. Subjects were then pursued on foot after they ran from the vehicle. One male was taken in for warrants.

Monday, May 1st

Officers received a call from a worker at HAWS stating earlier a female came in with a cat to turn in. When asked to pay the surrender fee and show ID the female said “No, I’ll just dump the cat someplace”.

Officers received a report from a local stating someone had been sleeping in their garage near Edison St. and had left a bag with clothes and toiletries in it. Homeowner stated they destroyed the items.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS

Thursday, April 20th

Officers responded to call stating there was a head of cows running around the field near Elk St., and they were heading into town. After contacting the bovine owners, the cows were all taken back to the correct area.

Friday, April 21st

Officers received a garbage complaint. Caller reported that someone keeps dumping trash near the wayside at the intersection of County Rd. C & US 45. Officers advised the Town of Neva to put up a camera so the subject could be potentially cited.

Officers received a call about cans on the road near Cty. Rd. A. Caller stated someone must have dropped a bag of cans and there was between 150-200 cans on the roadway.

Saturday, April 22nd

Officers received a call about cows on Cty. Rd. F near Meadow Rd. Officers further report they could see people trying to round them up in the field.

Sunday, April 23rd

Officers received a call regarding a vehicle parked on the side of the road near State Rd. 55 & Cty. Rd. BB. Caller stated the vehicle had been sitting there 15-20min. When officers arrived the subjects in the vehicle stated they were just watching the northern lights.

Tuesday, May 2nd

Officers received a call about a vehicle parked near State Rd. 45. Caller reported the same vehicle was there earlier and after a while they just leave. Officers were able to make contact with the subject to report that he was just talking to his girlfriend as he gets no phone service where he lives.