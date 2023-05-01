Community Calendar for 5-1-2023

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry Wednesdays 11am-1pm & Fridays 1-3pm. 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for May is personal care items such as: shampoo, body wash, lotion, toothpaste & feminine care items. For more information, go to AntigoFoodPantry.com or call (715) 623-1103. For emergency food assistance needs after hours call (715) 627-1818.

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry Mondays 2:30-4:30pm. Wednesdays 4-6pm, 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010. In accordance with federal civil rights laws and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), religious creed, disability, age, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Community Closet Open Mondays 10am-Noon, Wednesdays 4-6pm & Saturdays 9-10am, N9570 Hwy. B, Summit Lake (across from the Summit Lake Post Office) Free Clothing and Jackets (Baby to XXL). Clothing donations are welcome. Everyone is welcome!

Gymnastics May 1st & 8th (every Monday) 5:30-6:30pm. Potawatomi Community Center 5471 The Place Where Everyone Comes to Play Rd., Crandon. All Ages Welcome. Call the Rec. Center to Register 715-478-6443

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County May 1st-5th 9-11am. Langlade County Senior Center, 623 Edison St., Antigo. NEW LOCATION

Verified Water Lab – Bacteria/Nitrate Testing May 1st-3rd 8:30am-3pm. Langlade Co. Health Dept. 1125 Langlade Rd., Antigo. The Langlade County Health Department will be doing certified water lab testing for bacteria and nitrate in private wells. You can pick up kits at the Health Services Center building & drop them off within 24 hours of sampling from 8:30am-3pm. Kits cost $20 each.

City of Antigo Spring Curbside Cleanup May 1st-4th 7am. North of 5th Ave. Clean up your home, garage and yard during the 2023 city-wide curbside cleanup effort. This is a great opportunity to dispose of bulky/unwanted items not collected by your trash hauler. Please, do not place small items out to the curb that can go into your weekly trash receptacle. Please consider the donation of your gently used items to a charitable organization to help prevent the unnecessary filling of landfill space. Place your items on the boulevard (along curbside) no more than 48 hours in advance or no later than 7:00 a.m. on the 1st day listed for pick-up (based on your map location)

Blood Drive May 1st 11:30am-5pm. Langlade Co. Fairgrounds 1633 Neva Rd., Antigo. 715-842-0761

Bingo May 2nd & 9th (every Tuesday) 5:30pm. Potawatomi Community Center 5471 The Place Where Everyone Comes to Play Rd., Crandon. 715-478-6443

Group Dance Class & Social May 2nd & 9th (every Tuesday in May) 6pm. Northstar Lanes 400 Prosser Pl., Antigo. Join us each Tuesday evening and learn to dance in a fun, social setting! Each week the lesson rotates to another style of Latin or Ballroom dance (Salsa, Bachata, Cha Cha, Waltz, Rumba, Foxtrot, Swing, etc.) Please bring clean/dry shoes.

Knitting & Crocheting at the Langlade County Senior Center May 3rd 10am-11:30am. Langlade County Senior Center, 623 Edison St., Antigo. NEW LOCATION

Wednesday Group Bike Ride May 3rd 4pm. Ride leaves from Co. Courthouse 800 Clermont St., Antigo. Returns approx. 6:30pm Routes determined by weather & attendees, approx 30-40mi. 715-216-3418

Book Club May 3rd 1:30pm. Antigo Public Library 617 Clermont St., Antigo. Meets monthly. 715-623-3724

Blood Pressure & Ed Session May 4th 12:30-1:30pm. White Lake Library 615 School St., White Lake. 715-627-6250

Cards, Cribbage & Dominos May 4th 1pm. Langlade County Senior Center, 923 Edison St., Antigo. NEW LOCATION

AVAIL Outreach House May 5th 3-6pm. AVAIL Outreach House 814 6th Ave., Antigo.

Motorcycle Safety May 6th – 7th 8am. NTC Antigo Campus 312 Forest Ave., Antigo. The 16- hour Basic Motorcycle Rider course is designed for beginning riders and was developed by the Motorcycle Safety Foundation (MSF). Instructors are certified by the MSF and Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). It is taught off-street, out of traffic, and motorcycles and helmets are provided. The course consists of 6 hours of classroom and 10 hours of on-cycle instruction. The Basic Rider Course covers preparing to ride, turning, shifting and braking, street strategies, special situations, increasing riding skills, maintenance and insurance. $259.95 715-623-7601

Celebrate Mother’s Day with Harper’s Mercantile May 6th 9am-1pm. Harper’s Mercantile 824 5th Ave., Antigo. Join Harper’s Mercantile on Saturday, May 6th to celebrate our favorite ladies in the world – our moms. Bring your mom out for a fun day of shopping Antigo’s Downtown District and stop for lunch after. Some local makers will be setup from 9am – 1pm with make and take items. There will be light refreshments and a goodie basket that will be given away to one lucky visitor. Need to pick up a Mother’s Day present? Harper’s have some great items and can help you put together the perfect gift!

Old Time Plow Days May 6th 9am-5pm. Polar Rec Park N2720 Cty. Hwy S., Antigo. The event will be held rain or shine. features antique tractors and other motorized farm equipment, as well as plenty of vendors, crafts, food, raffles, and kids’ activities too! Raffle tickets are $5 each, or 3 for $10, or 7 for $20. 1st Prize is a Honda EU2200i gas powered generator; 2nd Prize is a Henry Arms Big Boy Classic .44 Caliber Rifle; 3rd Prize is a Big Horn 711 Pellet Smoker/Grill; 4th Prize is a slightly used 17” Michi-Craft All-Alluminum Canoe. Drawing is on May 6th at 4pm. Need not be present to win.

Antigo DIRT Craft & Vendor Show May 6th 10am-4pm. Heinzen Peachful Valley Pavillion 420 Field St., Antigo. Come see the many assorted items, from jewelry to art to craft to woodworking.

Lion’s Club Tree Giveaway & Brat Fry May 6th 11am-2pm. Pickerel Post Office N9238 WI-55., Pickerel. Seedlings are free & free-will donation. 715-484-4653

Mural Celebration May 6th 2-4:30pm. Kingsbury Park 711 Fifth Ave., Antigo. A presentation beginning at 2 pm. A Derby Hat Contest at 3:30 pm. Free horse-drawn wagon rides from 2:30 pm – 4 pm. Ongoing throughout the celebration, there will be an AVA Art Sale and a pie/ice cream social.

Group Dance Class May 7th (every Sunday in May) 6pm. Ainsworth Town Hall N9299 Cty Rd. T., Pearson. Join us each Sunday evening and learn to dance in a fun, casual setting! Each week the lesson rotates to another style of Latin or Ballroom dance (Salsa, Bachata, Cha Cha, Waltz, Rumba, Foxtrot, Swing, etc.) NO PARTNER (OR EXPERIENCE) REQUIRED

Gleason Lion’s Blood Drive May 7th 8am-12:30pm. Gleason Lions Building N5179 Bradely St., Gleason. 800-280-4102 Please register in advance.

100 Yrs of Graduation Celebration May 27th 10:30am-9pm. White Lake HS 405 Bissell St., White Lake. They will have tours, concessions, displays, yearbooks, and will host a roundtable discussion for people to share their memories of the White Lake School District. There is so much history here and there will be something of interest to just about anyone. After there will be the ceremony for the graduating class of 2023. This event is open to anyone; it is not specific to graduates or even just former staff members.

*Meetings*

Economic Development Committee-Reg Meeting May 1st 6pm. City Hall 700 Edison St., Antigo.

City Plan Commission-Reg Meeting May 2nd 6pm. City Hall 700 Edison St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) Wednesdays & Sundays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

AA Meetings Tuesdays at 7pm at the Elcho UCC church N11291 Dorr St, Elcho.

Alanon/Nornon Group Mondays 1:30pm. Antigo Community Church School, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. For more information including other meeting times and locations call (866) 362-4427.

Narcotics Anonymous Tuesdays, Fridays & Saturdays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Ave., Antigo.

Life Recovery Group & Christian Recovery Meetings Wednesdays 8:30am. Church of the Nazarine 230 Elm St., Antigo. This group is for anyone struggling with addiction, anxiety, food, depression, relationships, etc. There will also be Christian Recovery meetings at the same place and time.

Broken Arrow Christian Recovery Meeting Thursdays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous Mondays 7-8pm. SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Stroke Support May 12th 11am. (2nd Friday of the Month) Langlade Co. Senior Center 623 Edison St., Antigo.

Kids Clubs at Antigo Community Church Wednesdays 6:30-7:30pm. Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 and CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories, and small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday in the Quest Center! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

REALIFE Student Ministry Sundays 6:30-8pm. Antigo Community Church Quest Center, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. Realife is our junior and senior high school student ministry. Our goal is to make youth nights a safe and fun environment where students are able to encounter a relationship with Christ as well as build relationships with adult leaders who have a passion to see students’ lives changed by the Gospel! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

Alzheimer’s Association Virtual Support Groups Coffee for Family Caregivers, 2nd Monday of the month 5:30pm-6:30pm. For Persons Living with Mild Cognitive Impairment, 2nd Wednesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Frontotemploral Degeneration 3rd Wednesday of the month 6-7:30pm. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Dementia in the early stages 4th Tuesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with dementia living at a facility Every other Friday 10-11:30am. Phone In Caregiver Support Group the last Tuesday of every month 10-11:30am. To register for any of the support groups contact the 24/7 helpline 800-272-3900.

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to [email protected]