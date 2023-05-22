Community Calendar for 5-22-2023

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry Wednesdays 11am-1pm & Fridays 1-3pm. 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for May is personal care items such as: shampoo, body wash, lotion, toothpaste & feminine care items. For more information, go to AntigoFoodPantry.com or call (715) 623-1103. For emergency food assistance needs after hours call (715) 627-1818.

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry Mondays 2:30-4:30pm. Wednesdays 4-6pm, 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010. In accordance with federal civil rights laws and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), religious creed, disability, age, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Community Closet Open Mondays 10am-Noon, Wednesdays 4-6pm & Saturdays 9-10am, N9570 Hwy. B, Summit Lake (across from the Summit Lake Post Office) Free Clothing and Jackets (Baby to XXL). Clothing donations are welcome. Everyone is welcome!

Gymnastics May 22nd & 29th (every Monday) 5:30-6:30pm. Potawatomi Community Center 5471 The Place Where Everyone Comes to Play Rd., Crandon. All Ages Welcome. Call the Rec. Center to Register 715-478-6443

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County May 22nd-26th 9-11am. Langlade County Senior Center, 623 Edison St., Antigo.

Diaper Drive May 22nd-25th 9am. The Langlade County Area Diaper Bank will be hosting its 8th Annual Diaper Drive. The Diaper Drive event will start on Mother’s Day and run through Father’s Day. This year we are especially in need of sizes 4, 5, and 6 as well as monetary donations. Diapers can be dropped off at CoVantage Credit Union Lobby, Lakeside Pharmacy & Grocery, Pick-n-Save and Langlade County Health Department. Please contact Karen Marten, Diaper Bank Coordinator at 715-627-6381if you have any questions.

Woman’s Bike Ride May 22nd 5:30-7:30pm. Want to ride bike with others? We may have a group for you! The group will leave from the Aspirus Hospital Parking Lot “F” which is located behind St Joseph’s Annex, east of Langlade Road. Once a month they will meet somewhere different in the county (underlined dates below). The alternative rides start at 5:45. Please email Mary Jo Filbrandt for directions and a route for these alternative rides. There will be groups with a 10-15 mile route and a 20-25 mile route. A bike helmet is required. 715-216-4005

Geezer Bike Ride May 23rd 10am. The group normally rides less traveled town and county roads. The distance depends on how far the participants want to go. Sometimes the group splits up for those who want to go shorter distances and those who might like longer rides. We also try to include areas with interesting vegetation and wildlife. If people want to be included in the periodic email updates, please email Nick Salm at [email protected]

Bingo May 23rd & 30th (every Tuesday) 5:30pm. Potawatomi Community Center 5471 The Place Where Everyone Comes to Play Rd., Crandon. 715-478-6443

Group Dance Class & Social May 23rd & 30th (every Tuesday in May) 6pm. Northstar Lanes 400 Prosser Pl., Antigo. Join us each Tuesday evening and learn to dance in a fun, social setting! Each week the lesson rotates to another style of Latin or Ballroom dance (Salsa, Bachata, Cha Cha, Waltz, Rumba, Foxtrot, Swing, etc.) Please bring clean/dry shoes.

City of Antigo Mulch Disposal May 24th (12-7pm) & 27th (8am-4pm). 1985 Dump Road, Antigo WI. Brush and mulch MUST BE SEPARATED. No garbage allowed. If you have any questions regarding brush and mulch, please contact the City of Antigo Street Department at (715) 623-4754.

Knitting & Crocheting at the Langlade County Senior Center May 24th 10am-11:30am. Langlade County Senior Center, 623 Edison St., Antigo.

TIP Garlic Mustard Pull May 24th 10am-12pm. Butterfly Garden (of 2nd Ave.) 821 Watson St., Antigo. Help pull Garlic Mustard along the Springbrook Trail. Contact Abby Vogt for additional information, or if you are interested in volunteering. (715)-799-5710 Ext. 3

Wednesday Group Bike Ride May 24th 4pm. Ride leaves from Co. Courthouse 800 Clermont St., Antigo. Returns approx. 6:30pm Routes determined by weather & attendees, approx 30-40mi. 715-216-3418

Stop the Bleed May 25th 8-9am. City Hall 700 Edison St., Antigo. In a STOP THE BLEED® course, you’ll learn three quick techniques to help save a life before someone bleeds out: (1) How to use your hands to apply pressure to a wound; (2) How to pack a wound to control bleeding; (3) How to correctly apply a tourniquet. These three techniques will empower you to assist in an emergency and potentially save a life. PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED. You can register at www.antigo-city.org on the Park & Recreation website (select the Camps, Clinics, Classes tab) or call the City of Antigo at 715.623.3633 x-154. Classes will be held at 8:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Classes are approximately 2 hours long.

Cards, Cribbage & Dominos May 25th 1pm. Langlade County Senior Center, 923 Edison St., Antigo.

Blood Pressure Clinic May 26th 1-2pm Langlade Co. Senior Center 623 Edison St., Antigo. Health Education Information will be provided by the Langlade County Health Department with the opportunity to ask questions or inquire about services the health department offers. 715-627-6251

Post Lake Memorial Day Weekend Bullhead Tourney May 26th-28th. PLIA Community Center

W8684 County Road K, Elcho. Starts anytime on Friday and ends with a weigh-in at noon on Sunday at the PLIA building. Fish anywhere on Upper and Lower Post Lakes. Prizes for the most total weight caught. Categories for adults and children. Some of the catch will be smoked and eaten. The rest will be donated to the REGI Raptor Center for food for the birds. 715-777-5470

You’re Good Music festival May 26th-29th. River Forest Campground W510 County Road WW, White Lake. 3 nights of primitive camping and 2 nights of live shows. Bands include DJ Pheej (on Friday), Cave Painting and Sinking Lessons (on Saturday), and The Traveling Suitcase and The Wishbone Breakers (on Sunday). Food and beverage available for purchase; camp store available on site for wood, ice, food, beverages, etc. All guests must sign a waiver to enter the grounds and must check in at the camp store upon arrival. Attendees will be able to explore the Wolf River Area through whitewater rafting and tubing, river hikes, and hiking trails. Camping with the general admission ticket is first come first serve.

Zurko Flea Market May 27th 7am-4pm. Langlade Co. Fairgrounds 1633 Neva Rd., Antigo. Admission fee is $2 per person. Free parking.

Plant Sale May 27th– 28th 8am-12pm Heinzen Pavillion Corner of 7th Ave & Field St., Antigo. It’s the annual Antigo Garden Club plant sale. Join the club and get your gardens started. Annuals, perennials, fruits, veggies, herbs, and a Garden Raffle! Tickets are available on site only for the raffle with the grand prize being a mini makeover! Bring your friends and kick off the holiday weekend. Gardeners are on hand to help with questions. Pat Doleshal 715.627.4189

Farmers Market May 27th 8am-1pm. Country Inn N9195 State Rd. 55, Pickerel. arm fresh veggies, eggs, homemade foods, crafts, art, and plants will be for sale. It is FREE for vendors to set up. Call 715 484 3121

Antigo Makers Market May 27th 9am-3pm. Corner of Edision & 5th Ave., Antigo. Outdoor Craft fair with some new crafters each week.

100 Yrs of Graduation Celebration May 27th 10:30am-9pm. White Lake HS 405 Bissell St., White Lake. They will have tours, concessions, displays, yearbooks, and will host a roundtable discussion for people to share their memories of the White Lake School District. There is so much history here and there will be something of interest to just about anyone. After there will be the ceremony for the graduating class of 2023. This event is open to anyone; it is not specific to graduates or even just former staff members.

Annual Corn Hole Tournament May 28th 3pm. Northwoods Inn N8905 State Road 55, Pickerel. Food will be served til 6pm. You must reserve your spot, $20 entry fee per team. 715-484-3522

*Meetings*

Antigo Public Library Board Meeting May 23rd 5-6:30pm. Antigo Public Library 617 Clermont St., Antigo.

Antigo Garden Club Meeting May 23rd 5:30pm. Grandview Orchard & Nursery W 8086 Cty. Rd. F, Antigo. 715-449-2775

Public Works Committee-Reg. Meeting May 24th 5:30pm. City Hall 700 Edison St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) Wednesdays & Sundays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Ave., Antigo.

AA Meetings Tuesdays at 7pm at the Elcho UCC church N11291 Dorr St., Elcho.

Alanon/Nornon Group Mondays 1:30pm. Antigo Community Church School (old St. Mary’s), 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. Enter in the back please. For more information including other meeting times and locations call (715-623-4904).

Narcotics Anonymous Tuesdays, Fridays & Saturdays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Ave., Antigo.

Life Recovery Group & Christian Recovery Meetings Wednesdays 8:30am. Church of the Nazarine 230 Elm St., Antigo. This group is for anyone struggling with addiction, anxiety, food, depression, relationships, etc. There will also be Christian Recovery meetings at the same place and time.

Broken Arrow Christian Recovery Meeting Thursdays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous Mondays 7-8pm. SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Stroke Support June 9th 11am. (2nd Friday of the Month) Langlade Co. Senior Center 623 Edison St., Antigo.

Kids Clubs at Antigo Community Church Wednesdays 6:30-7:30pm. Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 and CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories, and small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday in the Quest Center! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

REALIFE Student Ministry Sundays 6:30-8pm. Antigo Community Church Quest Center, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. Realife is our junior and senior high school student ministry. Our goal is to make youth nights a safe and fun environment where students are able to encounter a relationship with Christ as well as build relationships with adult leaders who have a passion to see students’ lives changed by the Gospel! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

Alzheimer’s Association Virtual Support Groups Coffee for Family Caregivers, 2nd Monday of the month 5:30pm-6:30pm. For Persons Living with Mild Cognitive Impairment, 2nd Wednesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Frontotemploral Degeneration 3rd Wednesday of the month 6-7:30pm. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Dementia in the early stages 4th Tuesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with dementia living at a facility every other Friday 10-11:30am. Phone In Caregiver Support Group the last Tuesday of every month 10-11:30am. To register for any of the support groups contact the 24/7 helpline 800-272-3900.

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to [email protected]