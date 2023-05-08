Community Calendar for 5-8-2023

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry Wednesdays 11am-1pm & Fridays 1-3pm. 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for May is personal care items such as: shampoo, body wash, lotion, toothpaste & feminine care items. For more information, go to AntigoFoodPantry.com or call (715) 623-1103. For emergency food assistance needs after hours call (715) 627-1818.

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry Mondays 2:30-4:30pm. Wednesdays 4-6pm, 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010. In accordance with federal civil rights laws and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), religious creed, disability, age, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Community Closet Open Mondays 10am-Noon, Wednesdays 4-6pm & Saturdays 9-10am, N9570 Hwy. B, Summit Lake (across from the Summit Lake Post Office) Free Clothing and Jackets (Baby to XXL). Clothing donations are welcome. Everyone is welcome!

Gymnastics May 8th & 15th (every Monday) 5:30-6:30pm. Potawatomi Community Center 5471 The Place Where Everyone Comes to Play Rd., Crandon. All Ages Welcome. Call the Rec. Center to Register 715-478-6443

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County May 8th-12th 9-11am. Langlade County Senior Center, 623 Edison St., Antigo.

Blood Pressure & Ed Session May 8th 11-11:30am. St. Mary’s Catholic Church Pickerel. 715-627-6251

Verified Water Lab – Bacteria/Nitrate Testing May 8th-12th 8:30am-3pm. Langlade Co. Health Dept. 1125 Langlade Rd., Antigo. The Langlade County Health Department will be doing certified water lab testing for bacteria and nitrate in private wells. You can pick up kits at the Health Services Center building & drop them off within 24 hours of sampling from 8:30am-3pm. Kits cost $20 each.

City of Antigo Spring Curbside Cleanup May 8th– 11th 7am. North of 5th Ave. Clean up your home, garage and yard during the 2023 city-wide curbside cleanup effort. This is a great opportunity to dispose of bulky/unwanted items not collected by your trash hauler. Please, do not place small items out to the curb that can go into your weekly trash receptacle. Please consider the donation of your gently used items to a charitable organization to help prevent the unnecessary filling of landfill space. Place your items on the boulevard (along curbside) no more than 48 hours in advance or no later than 7:00 a.m. on the 1st day listed for pick-up (based on your map location)

Bingo May 9th & 16th (every Tuesday) 5:30pm. Potawatomi Community Center 5471 The Place Where Everyone Comes to Play Rd., Crandon. 715-478-6443

Group Dance Class & Social May 9th & 16th (every Tuesday in May) 6pm. Northstar Lanes 400 Prosser Pl., Antigo. Join us each Tuesday evening and learn to dance in a fun, social setting! Each week the lesson rotates to another style of Latin or Ballroom dance (Salsa, Bachata, Cha Cha, Waltz, Rumba, Foxtrot, Swing, etc.) Please bring clean/dry shoes.

Retirement Planning Meeting/Seminar May 9th 6-8pm. Antigo Public Library 617 Clermont St., Antigo. Hosted by The Langlade County Retired Educators. Free informative presentation from Wisconsin Retirement System Pension Fund.

Knitting & Crocheting at the Langlade County Senior Center May 10th 10am-11:30am. Langlade County Senior Center, 623 Edison St., Antigo.

Blood Pressure Clinic May 10th 12-1pm. Langlade Co. Senior Center, 623 Edison St., Antigo. 715-627-6251

Wednesday Group Bike Ride May 10th 4pm. Ride leaves from Co. Courthouse 800 Clermont St., Antigo. Returns approx. 6:30pm Routes determined by weather & attendees, approx 30-40mi. 715-216-3418

Carden Circus May 10th 4:30-9pm. Langlade Co. Fairgrounds 1635 Neva Rd., Antigo. There will be two performances that day at the Langlade County Fairgrounds, one beginning at 4:30pm and another beginning at 7:30pm. There will also be pre-show activities, such as camel and elephant rides, face painting, and inflatables. See their website for special pricing.

Cards, Cribbage & Dominos May 11th 1pm. Langlade County Senior Center, 923 Edison St., Antigo.

Fish Fry May 12th 4pm. Elcho Community Pavillion 11283 Dorr St., Elcho. There will be fried or broiled fish, fried shrimp, french fries, coleslaw, and custard. Bar opens at 4pm, food is served at 5pm.

Antigo Makers Market May 13th , 20th & 27th 9am-3pm. Corner of Edision & 5th Ave., Antigo. Outdoor Craft fair with some new crafters each week.

Tree Giveway & Brat Fry May 13th 11am-2pm. Pickerel Post Office N9238 WI-55, Pickerel. The Pickerel-Pearson Lions Club 715-484-4653

Sip & Stroll Wine Walk May 13th 2-7pm. Downtown Antigo. We are excited to invite you to join us for the Sip & Stroll Wine Walk in Downtown Antigo. The walk will stop at participating businesses with 2 pours of Wisconsin Wines at each stop and appetizers/snacks. Explore shops and businesses in Downtown Antigo as you taste a variety of wines. Registration includes a commemorative wine tumbler, wristband, wine basket raffle entry, wine samples, appetizers/snacks, and shopping specials at a variety of Sip Stops. To start the walk, each ticket holder must check-in at Harper’s Mercantile, 824 5th Avenue, Downtown Antigo, between 2pm and 4pm to show your ID.

Go For It Raceway Racing Point Series May 13th N1696 US-45, Antigo. Gates open at 6:00 am with registration at 8:00 am. Practice will begin at 9:00 am with racing at 11:00 am. For rules and registration, points standings, and to learn more go to their website.

Post Lake Improv. Road-Side Cleanup Day May 13th 9am. PLIA Building W8684 Cty. Rd K, Post Lake.

Make & Take May 13th 10am-2pm. Fleet Farm Garden Center 2511 Neva Rd., Antigo. Mother’s Day Make & Take. Kids plant a flower for Mom! FREE pot & flower to plant at the Antigo Fleet Farm garden center and then take home to give for Mother’s Day!

Group Dance Class May 14th (every Sunday in May) 6pm. Ainsworth Town Hall N9299 Cty Rd. T., Pearson. Join us each Sunday evening and learn to dance in a fun, casual setting! Each week the lesson rotates to another style of Latin or Ballroom dance (Salsa, Bachata, Cha Cha, Waltz, Rumba, Foxtrot, Swing, etc.) NO PARTNER (OR EXPERIENCE) REQUIRED

Mother’s Day Buffett May 14th 11am-8pm. Northstar Lanes 400 Prosser Pl., Antigo.

100 Yrs of Graduation Celebration May 27th 10:30am-9pm. White Lake HS 405 Bissell St., White Lake. They will have tours, concessions, displays, yearbooks, and will host a roundtable discussion for people to share their memories of the White Lake School District. There is so much history here and there will be something of interest to just about anyone. After there will be the ceremony for the graduating class of 2023. This event is open to anyone; it is not specific to graduates or even just former staff members.

Hip Pocket Rocks June 10th 5:30-10:30pm. Northstar Lanes 400 Prosser Pl., Antigo. A fundraiser for the Elcho Pedestrian & Bicycle Trail. The fundraiser will include a: Bucket Raffle * Silent Auction * 50/50 Raffle; PIZZA, Beer, and Dessert will be provided beginning at 6:30 PM; A full bar is available for purchasing beverages. Pre-Event Sales of Group Tables with limited availability, RSVP by Friday, May 12, 2023. In conjunction with the Elcho Bike Club, are joining forces to construct a community Pedestrian & Bicycle Trail. The Town of Elcho has given their support to this effort. No Town funding will be used for this project. www.EAHPinc.com & check us out on Facebook

*Meetings*

Parks, Cemetery & Recreation Commission-Reg. May 8th 5:30pm. City Hall 700 Edison, St., Antigo.

Finance, Personnel & Legislative Committee-Special May 10th 5:30pm. City Hall 700 Edison, St., Antigo.

Common Council-Reg. May 10th 6pm. City Hall 700 Edison, St., Antigo.

Northwoods Chapter of Wild Ones May 11th 10am. Antigo Public Library 617 Clermont St., Antigo. Open to Public

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) Wednesdays & Sundays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

AA Meetings Tuesdays at 7pm at the Elcho UCC church N11291 Dorr St, Elcho.

Alanon/Nornon Group Mondays 1:30pm. Antigo Community Church School, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. For more information including other meeting times and locations call (866) 362-4427.

Narcotics Anonymous Tuesdays, Fridays & Saturdays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Ave., Antigo.

Life Recovery Group & Christian Recovery Meetings Wednesdays 8:30am. Church of the Nazarine 230 Elm St., Antigo. This group is for anyone struggling with addiction, anxiety, food, depression, relationships, etc. There will also be Christian Recovery meetings at the same place and time.

Broken Arrow Christian Recovery Meeting Thursdays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous Mondays 7-8pm. SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Stroke Support May 12th 11am. (2nd Friday of the Month) Langlade Co. Senior Center 623 Edison St., Antigo.

Kids Clubs at Antigo Community Church Wednesdays 6:30-7:30pm. Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 and CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories, and small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday in the Quest Center! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

REALIFE Student Ministry Sundays 6:30-8pm. Antigo Community Church Quest Center, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. Realife is our junior and senior high school student ministry. Our goal is to make youth nights a safe and fun environment where students are able to encounter a relationship with Christ as well as build relationships with adult leaders who have a passion to see students’ lives changed by the Gospel! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

Alzheimer’s Association Virtual Support Groups Coffee for Family Caregivers, 2nd Monday of the month 5:30pm-6:30pm. For Persons Living with Mild Cognitive Impairment, 2nd Wednesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Frontotemploral Degeneration 3rd Wednesday of the month 6-7:30pm. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Dementia in the early stages 4th Tuesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with dementia living at a facility every other Friday 10-11:30am. Phone In Caregiver Support Group the last Tuesday of every month 10-11:30am. To register for any of the support groups contact the 24/7 helpline 800-272-3900.

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to [email protected]