Death Notices May 1, 2023

Death Notices May 1, 2023

By Natasha Winkler
May 1, 2023
Roger J. Benishek, of Antigo, passed away 4/2/23, at the age of 66. Details at: www.hildbrandrussfh.com

Bernadine ‘Bernie” Seefeldt, of Antigo, passed away 4/19/23, at the age of 70. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Vincent F. Kramer, of White Lake, passed away 4/20/23, at the age of 68. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Vernon L. Peterson, of Tigerton, passed away 4/21/23, at the age of 72. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

Celestine ‘Sally’ Lorbiecki, of Galloway, passed away 4/22/23, at the age of 99. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

Bruce Grossman, of Deerbrook, passed away 4/22/23, at the age of 76. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

