Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

Obits
ObitsDeath Notices May 15 2023

Death Notices May 15 2023

By Natasha Winkler
May 15, 2023
0
0

Elmer M. Kettner ‘Snooks’,of Antigo, passed away 4/30/23, at the age of 84. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Peter F. Rayner, of Antigo, passed away 4/30/23, at the age of 90. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Byrdeana ‘Birdie’ Meade, of Wabeno, passed away 5/2/23, at the age of 80. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Gerald E. Hull, of White Lake, passed away 5/3/23, at the age of 53. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Merna A. Schuman, of Antigo, passed away 5/5/23, at the age of 88. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Katheryn Swagger, of Summit Lake, passed away 5/6/23, at the age of 84. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Rodney J. Zeinert, of Bowler, passed away 5/7/23, at the age of 72. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

Tagsdeath notices
Previous Article

The Important Role Played By Bees in ...

Next Article

Love Transforms Over Time

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.