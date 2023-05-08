Antigo Times

Death Notices May 8, 2023

Death Notices May 8, 2023

By Natasha Winkler
May 8, 2023
Gerald Baranzyk, of Hayward, passed away 4/21/23, at the age of 89. Details at: www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com

Alan E. Schmacher, of Antigo, passed away 4/23/23, at the age of 71. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Richard L. Antone, of Antigo, passed away 4/24/23, at the age of 87. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Ruth Ann Duchac, of Antigo, passed away 4/24/23, at the age of 87. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Ella Mae Decorah, of Wittenberg, passed away 4/27/23, at the age of 34. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

William ‘Bill’ Wildman, of Gleason, passed away 4/28/23, at the age of 64. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Thomas J. Steffens, of Pickerel, passed away 4/28/23, at the age of 71. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Betty Wright, of Antigo, passed away 4/28/23, at the age of 83. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Linda Kay Merriam, of Wausau, passed away 4/30/23, at the age of 74. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

