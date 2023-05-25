Party on the Ave. is Back!

June 10th

It’s time to celebrate 5th Ave. & all the downtown businesses. We are so glad the City of Antigo is working to create a new streetscape with lights, infrastructure and all the new parking stalls. Downtown went from 64 stalls to 130 and now customers can pull right up to the local shops.

So let’s celebrate by letting people discover all the new business downtown!

An Elk’s Flag ceremony will kick things off at noon with line dancing to follow. Krazy Knights will be on stage starting at 2pm & The Slab Band is back from Wausau to dance & party from 6pm-10pm on the 700 block. The optimist Club will be there with their famous cheese curd & steak sandwiches. Pickleball returns with 2 courts, anyone can participate!

Chalkfest is going to be on Clermont St., with $500 in prize money! Kids are invited to participate with all the new arts & crafts this year! Badgerland Car Club, along with Old Time Tractors & The Barrel Train for kids to get a ride in. Vintage & race style sleds will be there to show off old and current style snow machines. Bounce Houses will be back again, along with skateboarding and other fun kids activities.

AVA will be doing their sitting pretty again and taking bids on beautifully painted chairs. You can even try your luck with martial arts on the street. The Senior Center will have Ice Cream and a train stop, along with Big-band music by The Northern Aires from 4-7pm.

Beer Garden by the stage opens at Noon and closes when the band stops playing. So, stop down & see all the new stores & shops that have come to Downtown Antigo! Thank you to the City of Antigo for their hard work in planning to get 5th Ave. regenerated!