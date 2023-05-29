SENIOR CENTER JUNE ACTIVITIES

Saturday, June 10, our “Grand Opening” will be in conjunction with the “Party on the Ave.”

LANGLADE CO. SENIOR CENTER

The center will be open at 10:00 a.m. with a Ribbon Cutting ceremony at 11:00 a.m. We will be serving ice cream, root beer floats and homemade cookies immediately following the ribbon cutting ceremony for a free will offering as long as food lasts. The Northern Aires will be playing big band style music 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. featuring guest soloists Judy Knudsen and Mel Franzen. There will be room for dancing or just sitting and listening.

The exercise program continues on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:00 a.m. and we have added an additional class at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays. The sessions are led by physical therapist, Dr. Amanda Trieloff, DPT. There is a $3.00 fee for each session you attend. Pre-registration is preferred but not required.

“Rock Steady Boxing”(RSB) is coming to the center in July. The public is invited to attend a special informational program for people with Parkinson ’s disease, June 14, 5:00 p.m., at the center. Mick Macklem and Dr. Amanda Trieloff, DPT, with Promise Physical Therapy & Wellness will be presenting information on what RSB is all about, why it is effective, what to expect each session and prerequisites to participating in the program. RSB is a non-contact boxing style fitness program that helps people with Parkinson ’s disease fight to improve their symptoms and restore their quality of life This fitness program improves mobility, balance, walking, posture and strength as well as provides a social network and support group to optimize their total wellbeing.

Thanks to the Remington Foundation the center has been able to purchase the dedicated exercise equipment needed for this specialized exercise program and expenses to train our instructor. Play Bunco Wednesday, June 14 at 10:00 a.m. You do not need to pre-register for this activity. The fee is $2.00 and all prize money is given out the same day. Donna Wiergert RN, BSN Public Health Nurse from the Langlade County Health Department will be at the center with our blood pressure screening and health education program. The dates are Wednesday, June 14, noon to 1:00 p.m. and Friday, June 23, 1-2pm.

The Stroke Support Group is meeting Friday, June 9, at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 21, we will be serving a noon soup and sandwich lunch at the center. You must pre-register. Cost is a free will offering. No Lunch Bunch in June, July or August. Friday June 23, 10:00 a.m., Audiologist, Dr. Lori Fish, Eye Clinic of Wisconsin, will be sharing an informational Power Point presentation on how hearing loss can bring about isolation and how it affects communication. This is a free event and is open to the public. Registration is requested. Sign up at the center by the June 16 deadline.

Friday, June 30, our live music will be presented by Sam Mauk. Sam will be performing a variety of musical numbers. The deadline for signing up for our Wednesday, July 26 bus trip to the Brewers vs Reds baseball game is June 26. Cost is $75 per person and includes coach fare, tailgate at the stadium, ticket to the game and supper at the Pizza Ranch on the return trip. The coach leaves the parking lot at 8:00 a.m. and returns home approximately 10:00 p.m. You must pay at time of sign-up at the center and no refunds after June 26.

Stockboxes delivery dates are Tuesday, June 27 and Tuesday, July 25. Pick up between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. at the delivery sites: Antigo Public Library and Northlake Community Clinic in White Lake. Registration is required and is income based and participants must be age 60+. For more information or to register call the Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) at 1-888- 486-9545, Antigo Public Library, 715-623-3724 or Langlade County Clerk, 715-627-6200.

We continue our regular scheduled activities; coffee and conversation, Mah Jong, knitting & crocheting, Bean Bag, Bingo, cards and games, and music by Stone Stop the first three Fridays of the month. We are open 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday – Friday. Pick up a calendar at the center. Membership dues are $10:00 per year and veterans are free for life.

The center will be serving sandwiches at Music in the Park, Monday, July 17 featuring Stone

Soup and Thursday August 21, MLC Blues. Friday, August 18 is a Picnic in the Parking Lot for our members (more information to follow). The Senior Center is located at 623 Edison Street (the former Game On building). Our phone number remains the same, 715 350 4388.