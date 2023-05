Natasha Winkler

Thanks to all those who donated non-perishables in the USPS’s Stamps Out Hunger Food Drive that took place on May 13th. Amazing community donations totaled roughly 4,800 lbs of food! Thank you exponentially to the approx. 12 volunteers it took to organize, intake, sort and date these donations! The Antigo Food Pantry and those who utilize their services are immensely grateful for another successful food drive.