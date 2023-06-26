AHS National Honor Society

SUBMITTED BY MEREDITH MEIDL

Some of Antigo’s best and brightest young people were inducted on May 21 at the National Honor Society banquet held at the new Senior Center. Part of the pledge of the society reads “… we will be loyal to our school, and maintain and encourage high standards of scholarship, leadership, service, and character,” and the students honored are fitting examples of how those ideals are maintained.

The incoming officers are Josephine Reif, president; James Meade, vice-president; Lucy Slominski, secretary; Liliana DeWan, treasurer; Michael Preboski, parliamentarian; and Meredith Meidl, reporter. The outgoing officers recognized for their service were Cole Umland, president; Sierra Oelke, vice-president; Aliliann Weix, secretary; Emma Lenzner, treasurer; Robert Hagerty, parliamentarian; and Marnie Kubacki, reporter.

Four senior speakers discussed the cornerstones of the honor society. Sierra Oelke spoke on scholarship, Emma Lenzner on leadership, Aliliann Weix on character, and Marnie Kubacki on service. Current NHS members were presented by Mr. Michael Blood. The current member are Julianna Bauknecht, Robert Hagerty, Jetzabeth Hernandez Julio, Alexandra Hoffrichter, Marnie Kubacki, Emma Lenzner, Sierra Oelke, Luke Quinlan, Sophie Schlieve, Andrea Shestak, Elliana Smith, Cole Umland, Hailey Warren, Aliliann Weix, and McKenzie Zaverousky.

New members were presented by Ms. Rochelle Schielke. They are Bella Cmaylo, Jenna Czerneski, Liliana DeWan, Ava Jaje, Alexis Klusmann, Alec Knapkavage, Kailee Krueger, James Meade, Meredith Meidl, Molly Neufeld, Mellisa Ngo, Kaitlin Pranke, Michael Preboski, Josephine Reif, Benjamin Robrecht, Laura Rydberg, Lucy Slominski, Braden Stanke, Griffin Stowe, Jaiden Radtke, Emily Weigert, Philip Wick, MacKenzie Wissbroecker, and Brietta Young. Mrs. Katie Musolfff is the faculty advisor.

The Honor Society would like to send a special thank you to the Langlade Co. Senior Center for choosing them as one of their outreach projects.

Back Row: Alec Knapkavage, Kailee Krueger, Kaitlin Pranke, Laura Rydberg, Braden Stanke, Alexis Klusmann, Brietta Young, Ava Jaje, Marnie Kubacki, Emma Lenzner, Sierra Oelke, Cole Umland, Aliliann Weix, Robert Hagerty, Jenna Czerneski, MacKenzie Wissbroecker, Philip Wick, Molly Neufeld, Jaiden Radtke, Griffin Stowe, Emily Weigert, Bella Cmaylo, and Benjamin Robrecht

Front Row: Julianna Bauknecht, Luke Quinlan, Andrea Shestak, Meredith Meidl, Liliana DeWan, James Meade, Josephine Reif, Lucy Slominski, Michael Preboski, Sophie Schlieve, Elliana Smith, Jetzabeth Hernandez Julio, Hailey Warren, McKenzie Zaverousky, and Alexandra Hoffrichter

Current and Incoming Officers

Back Row: Marnie Kubacki, Emma Lenzner, Sierra Oelke, Cole Umland, Aliliann Weix, and Robert Hagerty

Front Row: Meredith Meidl, Liliana DeWan, James Meade, Josephine Reif, Lucy Slominski, and Michael Preboski