Aspirus’ Fruit & Vegetable Prescription Program Continues

From farm to table, the fresh produce at your local farmers market is one of the healthiest ways to get all your nutrients.

“Summer is the perfect time to give canned and frozen produce a break – to give our bodies and minds a healthy boost with some fresh fruits and veggies,” says Kari Due, Aspirus Community Health Improvement Lead. “As a bonus, buying them at a farmers market is a fantastic opportunity to support our local farmers.”

Aspirus has launched another year of their Fruit and Vegetable Prescription (FVRx) Program which helps provide patients with access to fresh produce.

Patients are identified by the Care Coordination Team as having a need, whether it be food insecurity, low-income, chronic conditions, and/or lack of access; eligible patients are given a “prescription” to use at one of many participating farmers markets in the Aspirus service area.

“We know that a diet that’s rich in fruits and veggies is healthy for us, but not everyone has the same access to these items,” adds Due. “This program is designed to get more nutritious foods in the hands of more families in our communities.”

Often times farmers market vendors provide free tastes of things like raspberries, local jellies, and fruit.

The aromas of fresh vegetables and fruits are so wonderful that it makes you want to start planting. You are bound to taste or see something that triggers a smile.

Here are some tips for getting the most from your trip to the farmers market:

Go early. You may not need to be among the first arrivals for a weekday market, but weekend markets get busy fast. If you arrive too late, the best pickings may be gone.

Bring cash and reusable bags. Transactions will go easier if you have a pocket of small bills. Plus, you need sturdy bags to carry your items home.

Talk to the vendors. The sellers want to talk about their fruits, veggies, and jams. Ask for buying and storing tips. They can often give you recipe ideas too.

For the full list of participating farmers market locations and more information on the FVRx program, visit https://www.aspirus.org/fvrx-program